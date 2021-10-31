Tynan Lifts Reign in OT
October 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
TJ Tynan scored his first goal as a member of the Ontario Reign (6-0-0-1) in overtime to secure a 3-2 win over the Abbotsford Canucks (3-2-2-0) on Saturday night at the Abbotsford Centre. Tynan also assisted on a first period goal by Martin Frk, who leads the Reign with four goals. The win secures a sweep in the weekend series for Ontario and extends their winning streak to five games and their overall season-opening point streak to seven. The LA Kings' AHL affiliate leads the Pacific Division with a .929 points percentage.
Date: October 30, 2021
Venue: Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, BC
1st 2nd 3rd OT Final
ONT 2 0 0 1 3
ABB 0 1 1 2
Shots PP
ONT 36 2/5
ABB 36 1/4
Three Stars -
1. TJ Tynan (ONT)
2. Spencer Martin (ABB)
3. Martin Frk (ONT)
W: Garret Sparks
L: Spencer Martin
Next Game: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 @ Henderson | 7:00 PM PST | Orleans Arena
