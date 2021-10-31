AHL Postpones Tonight's Barracuda Game
October 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, Ca - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) today announced due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), today's game scheduled to be played against the Stockton Heat at the Stockton Arena has been postponed with the intention of rescheduling it for a future date.
The following two players have been placed into the AHL's COVID-19 protocol:
F Noah Gregor
G Zachary Sawchenko
Additionally, Barracuda goaltending coach Dany Sabourin has also been placed into the AHL's COVID-19 protocol.
The Barracuda are next scheduled to play on Wed., Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. against the Heat at the SAP Center at San Jose.
