AHL Postpones Tonight's Barracuda Game

San Jose, Ca - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) today announced due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), today's game scheduled to be played against the Stockton Heat at the Stockton Arena has been postponed with the intention of rescheduling it for a future date.

The following two players have been placed into the AHL's COVID-19 protocol:

F Noah Gregor

G Zachary Sawchenko

Additionally, Barracuda goaltending coach Dany Sabourin has also been placed into the AHL's COVID-19 protocol.

The Barracuda are next scheduled to play on Wed., Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. against the Heat at the SAP Center at San Jose.

