Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Cal Foote from Syracuse Crunch

October 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Cal Foote from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Foote, 22, skated in five games with the Crunch during his conditioning stint, recording 12 shots on goal. He missed the Lightning's first four games of the 2021-22 regular season after having finger surgery to repair a tendon during the offseason.

The 6-foot-4, 227-pound defenseman played in 35 games last season for the Lightning, posting a goal and three points to go along with a plus-9 rating and 29 penalty minutes. He has also appeared in 150 career AHL games, all with Syracuse over four seasons, collecting 18 goals and 64 points.

The Denver, Colorado native was drafted by the Bolts in the first round, 14th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

