Jonsson-Fjallby Leads Hershey Halloween Heroics

October 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears scored a 4-3 overtime victory over the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday night at GIANT Center. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby provided the overtime heroics to extend Hershey's Halloween winning streak to nine consecutive games dating back to Oct. 31, 1998. Hershey concluded the week earning four of six standings points courtesy of a 1-0-1-1 record versus North Division opponents.

Cleveland's Josh Dunne scored the first period's only goal at the 7:55 mark after winning a net front battle on the man-advantage. Shots after 20 minutes were 14-7 Monsters. The Bears responded in the next frame with two goals separated by only 105 seconds. First, Mike Sgarbossa finished a slick passing play with Axel Jonsson-Fjallby at 5:25, followed by a Garrett Pilon redirect of a Lucas Johansen shot at 7:10.

Before the second period closed, Jake Christiansen responded for the Monsters with his third goal of the season at 14:15. After 40 minutes, shots were 25-22 Cleveland with the score tied 2-2.

Liam Foudy provided Cleveland a 3-2 advantage only 22 seconds into the third period, but Cody Franson answered with his second goal in as many nights at 12:12. On the power play, Franson blasted home a point shot with net front traffic. Hershey's special teams finished 1-for-3 on the man-advantage and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Hershey's premiere penalty kill came in the opening minutes of sudden-death overtime. Dylan McIlrath was called for tripping at the period's 20:00 mark, and Hershey's PK backed by Pheonix Copley earned a successful kill.

It set the stage for Jonsson-Fjallby's overtime heroics at the 3:27 mark. On a rush with Mike Vecchione, Jonsson-Fjallby wired home the game-winner to improve Hershey's record to 4-1-1-1.

The Bears return to action on Friday, Nov. 5 with their first visit to Springfield in the 2021-22 campaign. Puck drop between the Bears and Thunderbirds is slated for 7:05 p.m. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio Network.

