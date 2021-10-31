Iowa Wild Stops Moose to Finish Weekend
October 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (4-3-0-0) finished the weekend at Canada Life Centre against their Central Division foes, the Iowa Wild (4-2-0-0). The Moose were coming off a 5-3 win on Saturday afternoon and aiming for their first four-game winning streak of the season.
Iowa started the scoring for the second straight game off the stick of Will Bitten. The forward threw a shot on net through traffic that eluded Mikhail Berdin for the 1-0 Iowa lead at 10:54. Dereck Baribeau was perfect in the Iowa net and stopped all eight Moose shots that he faced in the first frame. The horn sounded with the Moose down 1-0 after 20 minutes of play, but ahead in shots 8-6.
The Wild continued their goal-scoring in the second frame with a tally from Joseph Cramarossa. The forward tipped home a pass from the point to give Iowa a 2-0 lead at 6:34 of the middle frame. Iowa added to their lead with a late goal in the last minute of play. The aforementioned Cramarossa scored his second of the game off a deke to give Iowa a 3-0 lead at 19:21. After 40 minutes of play, the Moose were down 3-0 while outshooting Iowa 19-13.
The Moose pressed in the third period, outshooting the Wild by an 11-4 count. However, the Wild extended their lead to 4-0 on a goal from Joe Hicketts with less than five minutes to go. Manitoba fought back and broke up the shutout bid late in the contest. David Gustafsson sent the puck across to Cole Perfetti, and the forward made no mistake as he roofed it over the glove of Baribeau at 17:40. That would be all the scoring in this affair, as the Wild ended the Moose winning streak by defeating Manitoba 4-1. Final shots on goal saw the Moose finish ahead by a 30-17 count.
Statbook
Forward Cole Maier played in his 100th AHL game
The Moose recorded 30 or more shots for the fifth consecutive game
Austin Poganski led the way with six shots on goal
Cole Perfetti has points in three straight games (2G, 1A)
Quotable
Moose Defenceman Leon Gawanke (Click Here for Full Interview)
ï»¿"I think we played a solid game.The second half of the game we were all over them. Unfortunately they scored the goals. It's tough to win two in a row against the same opponent. We would have loved the points to bump us up in the standings."
What's Next?
The Moose pack up and head on the road to face the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT. Coverage on CJOB.com/sports, MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE and AHLTV begins at 6:45 p.m. CT.
