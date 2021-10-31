Pittsburgh Recalls P.O Joseph

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled defenseman P.O Joseph from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall.

Defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel have been added to the NHL's Covid-19 Protocol List.

Joseph, 22, has helped WBS jump out to a 5-1-0-1 record this season, recording three assists in six games. His three points are tied for fourth on the team and are tied for first among team defensemen.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defenseman has 16 games of NHL experience, tallying one goal, four assists and five points, all of which came during the 2020-21 campaign. In 81 career AHL games, Joseph has accumulated 33 points (4G-29A).

The Penguins acquired Joseph from the Arizona Coyotes on June 29, 2019 along with Alex Galchenyuk in exchange for Phil Kessel, Dane Birks and a 2021 fourth-round draft pick. Joseph was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns to its home state for its next game, a jaunt down the PA Turnpike for a meeting with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, Nov. 3. Puck drop between the Penguins and Phantoms is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center.

The Penguins' next home game is Friday, Nov. 5, when they host the Providence Bruins at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza with game time scheduled for 7:05 p.m. For Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's showdown with Providence, $2 select draft beers will be available from 6:00-7:30 courtesy of the PA Prostate Cancer Coalition.

