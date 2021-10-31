Sunday's Game against San Jose Postponed
October 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today that, due to roster constraints affecting the San Jose Barracuda resulting from league COVID-19 protocols, the scheduled game between Stockton and San Jose has been postponed and will be played at a to-be-determined date.
All tickets purchased for Sunday's game will be redeemable for the rescheduled date, or can be exchanged for tickets to any remaining Heat home game. Fans who wish to request refunds may do so via the point of purchase.
