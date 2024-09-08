Palacios Grand Slam Pushes Indians Past Mud Hens in Series Finale, 9-7

September 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - Joshua Palacios tied his career-high with five RBI, four of which came via a grand slam, to help the Indianapolis Indians defeat the Toledo Mud Hens 9-7 on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Field.

After the Mud Hens (29-34, 64-73) took a 3-2 advantage in the second inning, the Indians (36-26, 69-66) came roaring back in the top half of the third. Following a pair of back-to-back singles from Nick Yorke and Jake Lamb, Wilmer Flores (L, 2-3) walked Jack Suwinski to load the bases. Palacios then seized the opportunity with a rocket to straight-away center to give Indianapolis a lead it would not relinquish.

Toledo sent the first run of the game across in the first inning courtesy of an Andrew Navigato RBI single off Indians starter Mike Burrows. Indianapolis quickly responded in the second with a pair of runs. Suwinski led off with a double and was brought home by Palacios, who roped a double of his own. A two-out single off the bat of Andrés Alvarez gave the Indians a brief 2-1 lead before Toledo countered with an RBI double from Óscar Mercado and an RBI single from Ryan Vilade in the bottom half before Palacios' grand slam in the top of the third frame.

Eddys Leonard sent a solo shot to left field to get one run back for the Mud Hens in the third, but Indianapolis added to its lead in the ninth when Alvarez sent a three-run home run to left-center field to make it 9-4.

Michael Plassmeyer (W, 5-10), Ryder Ryan, and Geronimo Franzua combined for 4.2 innings of scoreless relief before the Mud Hens rallied late. Former Indian Bligh Madris hit a two-out, three-run homer off Connor Sadzeck (S, 8) in the bottom of the ninth, but it wasn't enough.

Palacios reached safely in all his plate appearances, finishing with two doubles, a grand slam and a walk. His five RBI matched his career-high, the most recent being on August 21, 2023, against St. Louis, in a game where he faced his brother Ritchie for the first time in the big leagues.

Following a scheduled off day, the Indians will return to Victory Field for their final homestand of the season just four games back of the International League lead to take on the Rochester Red Wings for a six-game tilt on Tuesday at 6:35 PM. Neither team has named a starter.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.