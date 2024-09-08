Former Jumbo Shrimp Sanoja Debuts for Marlins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp infielder Javier Sanoja made his major league debut Saturday night for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot Park.

Sanoja entered the game as a pinch hitter for David Hensley in the bottom of the seventh. He reached on a fielder's choice and drove in a run in the Marlins' 9-5 win over the Phillies.

A native of Maracay, Venezuela, Sanoja started the 2024 season with Double-A Pensacola. In 15 games with the Blue Wahoos, he went 14-for-57, slashing .246/.279/.316/.595 with seven RBIs and three stolen bases. He was transferred to Jacksonville on April 23, 2024. He went on to play in 111 games with the Jumbo Shrimp, slashing .291/.354/.431/.785 with six home runs, 58 RBIs and 134 stolen bases. At the time of his promotion to the Marlins, Sanoja was among the league leaders in several categories in the International League. Currently, he is fourth in hits (127), tied for second in doubles (31) and tied for third in triples (6).

Sanoja was originally signed as a non-drafted free agent in July 2019 by the Marlins. He started his career with the DSL Marlins in 2021. In 55 games, he slashed .233/.307/.333/.640 with 11 doubles, one triple and three home runs. He drove in 26 RBIs and swiped 11 bases.

In 2022, Sanoja made his United States debut, splitting time with both the FCL Marlins and the Low-A Jupiter Hammerheads. Between both levels, he slashed .261/.306/.379/.685. In 101 total games, the righty clubbed 16 doubles, five triples, six home runs and drove in 44 RBIs.

After a successful 2022 campaign, Sanoja continued his success in 2023. He split time between Low-A Jupiter and High-A Beloit. In 132 games, he slashed .298/.348/.388/.736 with 20 doubles, eight triples, four home runs and 67 RBIs. He swiped a career-high 37 bases between the Florida State League and Midwest League.

Sanoja is the 1,005th player to don both a Jacksonville uniform and play in the major leagues, including the ninth Jumbo Shrimp alumnus this season to debut in the majors, following catcher Jhonny Pereda (April 17, Marlins), right-handers Roddery Muñoz (April 20, Marlins), Anthony Maldonado (April 24, Marlins), Emmanuel Ramírez (April 28, Marlins), Eli Villalobos (May 5, Marlins), Valente Bellozo (June 26, Marlins) and Sean Reynolds (July 14, Padres), left-hander Austin Kitchen (July 30, Marlins) and outfielder Griffin Conine (August 26, Marlins).

