Syracuse Comeback Forces Extra Innings But Mets Lose to RailRiders, 8-7, in 11 Innings on Sunday Afternoon

September 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings, but the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders prevailed for an 8-7 win over Syracuse in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.

Syracuse (72-64, 26-36) trailed, 7-3, going to the bottom of the ninth inning, but the Mets rallied. Carlos Cortes led off the inning with a home run that trimmed the deficit to three, 7-4. Then, Yolmer Sanchez walked, and José Azocar doubled to put runners at second and third base. Joe Hudson followed with a game-trying, three-run home run over the left-field wall, knotting the game up, 7-7.

Neither team managed to score in the tenth, so the game went to the 11th inning still tied, 7-7.

In the top of the 11th, Taylor Trammell was Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's (79-57, 36-26) free runner at second base. Trammell moved to third on a JC Escarra groundout, and Trammell scored on a Greg Allen sacrifice fly out to right field for an 8-7 RailRiders lead.

In the bottom of the 11th, Syracuse had Mike Brosseau at second base as the free runner. Brosseau moved to third on a Cortes groundout, and then Sanchez walked. Azocar followed with a ground ball to shortstop, and Brosseau was thrown out trying to score for the second out of the frame. Hudson then struck out looking to end the game.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took an early lead in the game with a run in the first inning and then four runs in the fourth on an Escarra grand slam home run. Escarra finished the week with six homers in five games played, including at least one home run in all five games he played in.

Syracuse scored a run in the fifth on an Azocar RBI single, and then the Mets added two runs in the sixth on RBI singles from Drew Gilbert and Brosseau to cut the deficit to two, 5-3.

The Rail Riders responded with a run in the seventh inning and a run in the eighth to regain the four-run lead, setting up the late Syracuse comeback and eventual extra innings of the game.

Syracuse has an off day on Monday before beginning a six-day series on Tuesday in Worcester. The Mets and Red Sox are resuming a suspended game on Tuesday at 4:05 p.m. and then playing a seven-inning game on Tuesday after the suspended game is completed.

