Syracuse Comeback Forces Extra Innings But Mets Lose to RailRiders, 8-7, in 11 Innings on Sunday Afternoon
September 8, 2024 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings, but the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders prevailed for an 8-7 win over Syracuse in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.
Syracuse (72-64, 26-36) trailed, 7-3, going to the bottom of the ninth inning, but the Mets rallied. Carlos Cortes led off the inning with a home run that trimmed the deficit to three, 7-4. Then, Yolmer Sanchez walked, and José Azocar doubled to put runners at second and third base. Joe Hudson followed with a game-trying, three-run home run over the left-field wall, knotting the game up, 7-7.
Neither team managed to score in the tenth, so the game went to the 11th inning still tied, 7-7.
In the top of the 11th, Taylor Trammell was Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's (79-57, 36-26) free runner at second base. Trammell moved to third on a JC Escarra groundout, and Trammell scored on a Greg Allen sacrifice fly out to right field for an 8-7 RailRiders lead.
In the bottom of the 11th, Syracuse had Mike Brosseau at second base as the free runner. Brosseau moved to third on a Cortes groundout, and then Sanchez walked. Azocar followed with a ground ball to shortstop, and Brosseau was thrown out trying to score for the second out of the frame. Hudson then struck out looking to end the game.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took an early lead in the game with a run in the first inning and then four runs in the fourth on an Escarra grand slam home run. Escarra finished the week with six homers in five games played, including at least one home run in all five games he played in.
Syracuse scored a run in the fifth on an Azocar RBI single, and then the Mets added two runs in the sixth on RBI singles from Drew Gilbert and Brosseau to cut the deficit to two, 5-3.
The Rail Riders responded with a run in the seventh inning and a run in the eighth to regain the four-run lead, setting up the late Syracuse comeback and eventual extra innings of the game.
Syracuse has an off day on Monday before beginning a six-day series on Tuesday in Worcester. The Mets and Red Sox are resuming a suspended game on Tuesday at 4:05 p.m. and then playing a seven-inning game on Tuesday after the suspended game is completed.
Images from this story
|
Joe Hudson of the Syracuse Mets rounds the bases
(Kylie Richelle)
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 8, 2024
- Sounds Strike out a Dozen in Shutout Win over Stripers - Nashville Sounds
- Seymour's Three Homers Blast Bulls Past Clippers 15-5 - Durham Bulls
- Waldrep's Outstanding Start Wasted as Stripers Lose 1-0 in Finale at Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Palacios Grand Slam Pushes Indians Past Mud Hens in Series Finale, 9-7 - Indianapolis Indians
- Jacksonville Closes out Series with Extra Innings Win over Louisville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bowlan Throws Immaculate Inning in 5-4 Loss - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Lamet Offers Fourth Quality Start in 3-2 Win over Redbirds - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Goodrum's Two Homers Can't Power Tides To Win - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings Tie It Late, But Fall to Worcester in Extras - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Comeback Forces Extra Innings But Mets Lose to RailRiders, 8-7, in 11 Innings on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 9.8 - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Drop Series Finale against Storm Chasers - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Drop Wild Finale to Jumbo Shrimp 9-8 - Louisville Bats
- Knights Roll Past Tides on Sunday, 9-7 - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Go 11 to Top Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs Fall in Series Finale to Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Win Four of Five from Lehigh Valley, 9-3 on Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- September 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Outfielder/First Baseman Billy Cook Selected by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Sanoja Debuts for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Marlins' Weathers Set to Make Rehab Start Sunday for Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB Game Notes - September 8 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 8 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Syracuse Comeback Forces Extra Innings But Mets Lose to RailRiders, 8-7, in 11 Innings on Sunday Afternoon
- Mets' Offense Freezes in 19-0 Loss to RailRiders on Saturday Night
- Syracuse Scores Final 11 Runs in Wild, 11-8 Comeback Win Over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday Night
- Syracuse Falls to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 11-5, on Thursday Night
- Syracuse Rally Falls Just Short in 10-8 Loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday Night