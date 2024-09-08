Marlins' Weathers Set to Make Rehab Start Sunday for Jacksonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Miami Marlins have announced that left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers has been assigned to Jacksonville to continue his injury rehabilitation assignment presented by H2 Health. Weathers is expected to start for the Jumbo Shrimp in Sunday's 1:05 p.m. finale at the Louisville Bats from Louisville Slugger Field.

Weathers was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left index finger strain on June 8 and transferred to the 60-day injured list on July 7. He began his rehab assignment with Low-A Jupiter on September 3, throwing three scoreless innings with three strikeouts while allowing two hits. In 13 starts with Miami thus far in 2024, Weathers has gone 3-5 with a 3.55 ERA. He has fanned 67 batters in 71.0 innings against just 20 walks and 61 hits.

Originally a first-round pick by the San Diego Padres in 2018 out of Loretto High School (Loretto, Tenn.), Weathers made four starts for the ACL Padres2, going 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA. He made his full season debut that same season with Low-A Fort Wayne, totaling nine innings in three starts. He went 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA with the TinCaps with nine strikeouts against just one walk.

Weathers returned to the TinCaps in 2019 and earned Midwest League All-Star honors. He finished the season with 22 starts, going 3-7 with a 3.84 ERA. In 96.0 innings, the southpaw struck out 90 against 18 walks.

The Loretto, Tenn., native made his major league debut for the Padres in the 2020 postseason in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was the third player and second pitcher to make his major league debut during the 2020 postseason (Alex Kirilloff, Minnesota and Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay).

During the 2021 season, Weathers spent most of the year with the Padres. He went 4-7 with a 5.32 ERA in 30 appearances, 18 starts. He was sent to Triple-A El Paso to begin the 2022 campaign, where he spent most of the season. He posted a 6.73 ERA in 31 appearances, 21 starts. In 123.0 innings, Weathers struck out 88 but also walked 57 with opponents posting a .328 batting average against.

The 2023 season saw Weathers again start with Triple-A El Paso. The southpaw started eight games for the Chihuahuas, going 1-2 with right-hander 4.20 ERA before being traded to the Marlins organization on August 1, 2023 in exchange for 1B Garrett Cooper and RHP Sean Reynolds. He made seven starts for the Jumbo Shrimp, going 4-0 with a 2.54 ERA, while holding opponents to a .209 batting average. In 39.0 innings he fanned 38 while walking 14. He finished the 2023 campaign making three total appearances, two starts with Miami.

Weathers is the 13th Marlin to embark on an injury rehabilitation assignment with Jacksonville. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (March 31-April 15; June 19-July 7), left-hander Braxton Garrett (April 5-May 6), catcher Christian Bethancourt (April 19-24), right-hander JT Chargois (April 21-27; May 27-June 12), infielder Jake Burger (May 1-6), left-hander A.J. Puk (May 10-13), infielders Xavier Edwards (May 18-27) and Tim Anderson (May 18-21), right-hander Bryan Hoeing (May 21; June 18-July 5), outfielder Avisaíl García (May 28-June 9), infielder Otto López (July 12-19) and right-hander Anthony Bender (August 31-September 7) have also rehabbed with Jacksonville in 2024. In 2023, the Jumbo Shrimp had 15 overall injury rehab assignments.

