Seymour's Three Homers Blast Bulls Past Clippers 15-5

September 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH - Bulls first baseman Bob Seymour set single-game career-highs with three home runs and eight runs driven in, while center fielder Jake Mangum and designated hitter Kameron Misner added three knocks each in Durham's 15-5 rout of the Columbus Clippers on Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park.

Seymour (3-5, 3 R, 3 HR, 8 RBI) went deep in the third, sixth and eighth frames, homering off three different pitchers. It was the Wake Forest alum's first career three-homer game, while Seymour also bested his previous career-high of six RBI recorded in his first professional season on September 6, 2021. It was also the second time this season a Bulls batter has gone deep three times in a game, with catcher Alex Jackson last achieving that feat on April 9, 2024 at Lehigh Valley.

Mangum got the Bulls scoring started with a leadoff homer in the first before LF Tristan Peters' run-scoring knock one frame later. Misner would then smash an RBI triple in the third before Seymour went deep for his first longball of the day, a 424-foot two-run shot, to make it 5-0. The Clippers would plate a four-spot in the third, though the Bulls would answer courtesy of DH Ronny Simon's two-run triple in the fourth before RF Nick Schnell's solo homer in the fifth make it an 8-4 Bulls advantage. One inning later, Seymour left the yard for the second time with a three-run blast to right before eventually capping the scoring with another three-run longball in the eighth.

Mangum (3-6, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI) and Misner (3-5, 3 R, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 BB) joined Seymour in posting three-hit efforts, with Mangum increasing his International League leading batting average to a .323 clip with 12 games remaining.

Bulls reliever Joel Kuhnel (1.0 IP, 1 SO) earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Clippers starter L.T. Allen (4.0 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO), meanwhile, suffered the defeat.

Following an off day on Monday, Durham returns home for their final homestand of the 2024 campaign on Tuesday, September 10 for a six-game series versus the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The series opener is scheduled for a 6:35pm first pitch.

