IronPigs Fall in Series Finale to Bisons
September 8, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Buffalo, N.Y. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (64-69, 30-30) dropped their series finale to the Buffalo Bisons (63-73, 26-36) by a final of 9-3 on Sunday morning at Sahlen Field.
For the second straight day, the IronPigs loaded the bases to begin the game and plated the first run of the game on a Carlos De La Cruz RBI fielder's choice.
The Bisons answered straight away on an Alan Roden RBI single in the last of the first.
With two outs in the third, the Bisons rallied to take the lead. Roden walked and Josh Kasevich then singled. Will Robertson drove them both home with a double before Orelvis Martinez drove him in with another double.
Matt Kroon cut it back to a two-run deficit with a solo homer in the sixth, his 11th of the season for the 'Pigs.
Buffalo stretched their lead back out with two more runs in the last of the sixth. Michael Turconi drove home Martinez with a two-out double. A wild pitch later in the inning allowed Damiano Palmegiani to score an additional run.
Kasevich picked up an RBI with a base hit in the seventh before the Bisons closed the game with two runs in the eighth on an RBI groundout for Roden and another Kasevich RBI base knock, making it 9-3.
Paolo Espino (2-6) earned the win in relief for the Bisons, allowing one run in 1.2 innings on three hits, striking out two.
Tyler Phillips (7-5) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing four runs in five innings on five hits and three walks, striking out four.
Following an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs continue their road trip with a seven-game set against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday, September 10th at PNC Field. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 6:35 p.m.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 8, 2024
- Sounds Strike out a Dozen in Shutout Win over Stripers - Nashville Sounds
- Seymour's Three Homers Blast Bulls Past Clippers 15-5 - Durham Bulls
- Waldrep's Outstanding Start Wasted as Stripers Lose 1-0 in Finale at Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Palacios Grand Slam Pushes Indians Past Mud Hens in Series Finale, 9-7 - Indianapolis Indians
- Jacksonville Closes out Series with Extra Innings Win over Louisville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bowlan Throws Immaculate Inning in 5-4 Loss - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Lamet Offers Fourth Quality Start in 3-2 Win over Redbirds - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Goodrum's Two Homers Can't Power Tides To Win - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings Tie It Late, But Fall to Worcester in Extras - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Comeback Forces Extra Innings But Mets Lose to RailRiders, 8-7, in 11 Innings on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 9.8 - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Drop Series Finale against Storm Chasers - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Drop Wild Finale to Jumbo Shrimp 9-8 - Louisville Bats
- Knights Roll Past Tides on Sunday, 9-7 - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Go 11 to Top Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs Fall in Series Finale to Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Win Four of Five from Lehigh Valley, 9-3 on Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- September 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Outfielder/First Baseman Billy Cook Selected by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Sanoja Debuts for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Marlins' Weathers Set to Make Rehab Start Sunday for Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB Game Notes - September 8 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 8 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.