IronPigs Fall in Series Finale to Bisons

September 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Buffalo, N.Y. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (64-69, 30-30) dropped their series finale to the Buffalo Bisons (63-73, 26-36) by a final of 9-3 on Sunday morning at Sahlen Field.

For the second straight day, the IronPigs loaded the bases to begin the game and plated the first run of the game on a Carlos De La Cruz RBI fielder's choice.

The Bisons answered straight away on an Alan Roden RBI single in the last of the first.

With two outs in the third, the Bisons rallied to take the lead. Roden walked and Josh Kasevich then singled. Will Robertson drove them both home with a double before Orelvis Martinez drove him in with another double.

Matt Kroon cut it back to a two-run deficit with a solo homer in the sixth, his 11th of the season for the 'Pigs.

Buffalo stretched their lead back out with two more runs in the last of the sixth. Michael Turconi drove home Martinez with a two-out double. A wild pitch later in the inning allowed Damiano Palmegiani to score an additional run.

Kasevich picked up an RBI with a base hit in the seventh before the Bisons closed the game with two runs in the eighth on an RBI groundout for Roden and another Kasevich RBI base knock, making it 9-3.

Paolo Espino (2-6) earned the win in relief for the Bisons, allowing one run in 1.2 innings on three hits, striking out two.

Tyler Phillips (7-5) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing four runs in five innings on five hits and three walks, striking out four.

Following an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs continue their road trip with a seven-game set against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday, September 10th at PNC Field. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.