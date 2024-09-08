Red Wings Tie It Late, But Fall to Worcester in Extras

September 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







After tying the game late in the ninth, the Rochester Red Wings narrowly fell to the Worcester Red Sox Sunday afternoon. The middle of the order came up huge for the Red Wings, as 1B Joey Meneses, 3B Trey Lipscomb, and CF Robert Hassell III each had a multi-hit affair, combining for seven of the team's nine hits.

CF Roman Anthony got the action rolling early on for Worcester with a lead-off double to right field. Despite a series of plays that left the bases loaded, RHP Tyler Stuart and the Red Wings were able to escape the inning scoreless.

Rochester looked to gain some early momentum and did just that in the second thanks to a pair of doubles from 1B Joey Meneses and 3B Trey Lipscomb.Meneses scored on the latter double, giving the Red Wings an early 1-0 lead. CF Robert Hassell III made it three straight hits, as his single to center allowed Lipscomb to come around and score, upping the lead to 2-0.

With his second lead-off hit of the game, Anthony's single to center put a runner on for the Red Sox. A walk from DH Chase Meidroth ensued, and both runners stole their base respectively. With a runner in scoring position, C Kyle Teel stepped to the plate and singled to left field, allowing Anthony to score, cutting the lead to 2-1. 2B Vaughn Grissom saw his opportunity and ran with it. His fourth double of the year sent Meidroth to score and Teel turned on the jets to reach home all the way from first. This gave Worcester their first lead of the game at 3-2.

The Woo Sox looked to tack on some more, as LF Dalton Guthrie reached first on a single via a deflection. RF Tyler McDonough then walked, putting two runners on. Roman Anthony continued his hot streak with a single that saw Guthrie score, upping their lead to 4-2. Meidroth then hit a sacrifice fly to right, allowing McDonough to tag up and score from third, extending the score to 5-2 in the third.

Looking to take the momentum back in the fourth, Meneses launched a solo shot to center field. His seventh homer of the year and second hit of the game minimized the Red Sox lead to 5-3.

In what proved to be a back-and-forth ball game, Rochester looked to even the field. LF Jake Alu got the bottom of the sixth started with a double. With one out, Meneses launched his third hit of the game, this time a double to center field that allowed Alu to race home, bringing the Red Wings within one, 5-4. Coming up to bat, Lipscomb seized the moment with a single to center. His second hit of the afternoon had Meneses reaching home, tying the game at 5-5.

With back-to-back outs to open the eighth inning, Guthrie hit a single to left to put a runner on. McDonough then launched a triple to right. His first of the year scored Guthrie, breaking the tie and giving the Red Sox a late 6-5 lead.

Down by just one in the ninth, Rochester sought to tie or take the lead. With one out, SS Jackson Cluff walked and later stole second. With two outs, DH Jack Dunn stepped up and drove a grounder to center field, allowing Cluff to wheel it home to tie the game at six apiece.

Going into extra innings, Teel started as the runner on second. Grissom and Alvarez walked, leaving the bases loaded. After Westbrook was hit by a pitch, each runner advanced, including Teel to make the score 7-6. With bases still loaded, Guthrie singled on a line drive to left, scoring Grissom and upping Worcester's lead to 8-6. After a wild pitch that allowed Alvarez to score, the lead was extended to 9-6.

Now was the Red Wings chance to do some damage in the bottom of the 10th. Dunn started the inning as the extra innings ghost runner, Alu walked and C Riley Adams was hit by a pitch to load the bases. With two outs, Lipscomb walked, bringing in Dunn to score and narrowing the lead to 9-7. Despite the exciting tie in the ninth and effort in extras, the Red Wings fell just short to the Red Sox Sunday afternoon at Innovative Field by a final score of 9-7.

RHP Tyler Stuart opened the game for the Red Wings for the fourth time this season. In 4.0 innings of work, Stuart allowed six runs across five hits, while also walking five and striking out a pair. Entering in relief came RHP Adonis Medina, who in 2.0 innings did not allow a run or hit, with one strikeout and two walks. Next up in relief was RHP Amos Willingham, who threw one shutout inning on just 13 pitches. RHP Jordan Weems entered in the eighth, giving up three hits, a run, but allowed no walks with a strikeout in 2.0 innings pitched. Opening extra innings, RHP Rico Garcia tossed a full inning, allowing a hit, three runs while walking and striking out a pair.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to 1B Joey Meneses. His three-hit afternoon which included a home run, two RBI, and three runs helped tie up the game late for the Red Wings. This marked the first time this season with Rochester that the 32-year-old had three hits in the same game.

After a league-wide off-day Monday, Rochester will head to Indianapolis Tuesday to face the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field for the first matchup of a six-game series. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. where LHP Andrew Alvarez is slated to get the ball for the Red Wings.

