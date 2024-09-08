Saints Down I-Cubs with Late Offense in Series Finale

September 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints (67-70) defeated the Iowa Cubs (61-77) by a 9-3 final, scoring six runs in the seventh and eighth innings combined Sunday afternoon at CHS Field.

Iowa got on the board first in the top of the third when Kevin Alcántara deposited a two-run shot, his fourth Triple-A home run and second of the series, into the right field stands.

St. Paul cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning with a Payton Eeles single that drove in Anthony Prato from second.

The Saints added another and tied the score in the fourth, counting an RBI single from Chris Williams allowing Carson McCusker to score from second.

The hosts added a third run and took a 3-2 lead in the sixth when a Jefferson Morales double drove in Jair Camargo from second. Alcántara nearly made a Willie Mays-esque catch on Morales' drive to center, running completely away from home plate, but the ball bounced off his glove.

But Iowa tied it quickly after with a Brennen Davis solo shot to left to lead off the seventh inning. The home run, which traveled 445 feet, is tied for the fourth longest homer of the season by the I-Cubs.

St. Paul's McCusker put the home team ahead 6-3 with a 3-run homer in the bottom of the seventh and the hosts added three more in the eighth on a three-run, two-out, bases-loaded bloop single by Diego A. Castillo.

The I-Cubs loaded the bases in the ninth but couldn't do any damage on the scoreboard.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa tallied seven hits, each by different players, on Sunday

- The I-Cubs dropped the season-series to St. Paul, 13-11

- On the mound, Riley Thompson turned in his second quality start of the year, going 6.0 innings and giving up three runs (two earned) on eight hits

Iowa will play against Louisville on Tuesday for the first of a six-game series, with first pitch slated for 6:38 p.m. CT at Principal Park. It is the last home series of the season for the I-Cubs. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

