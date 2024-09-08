Saints Down I-Cubs with Late Offense in Series Finale
September 8, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints (67-70) defeated the Iowa Cubs (61-77) by a 9-3 final, scoring six runs in the seventh and eighth innings combined Sunday afternoon at CHS Field.
Iowa got on the board first in the top of the third when Kevin Alcántara deposited a two-run shot, his fourth Triple-A home run and second of the series, into the right field stands.
St. Paul cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning with a Payton Eeles single that drove in Anthony Prato from second.
The Saints added another and tied the score in the fourth, counting an RBI single from Chris Williams allowing Carson McCusker to score from second.
The hosts added a third run and took a 3-2 lead in the sixth when a Jefferson Morales double drove in Jair Camargo from second. Alcántara nearly made a Willie Mays-esque catch on Morales' drive to center, running completely away from home plate, but the ball bounced off his glove.
But Iowa tied it quickly after with a Brennen Davis solo shot to left to lead off the seventh inning. The home run, which traveled 445 feet, is tied for the fourth longest homer of the season by the I-Cubs.
St. Paul's McCusker put the home team ahead 6-3 with a 3-run homer in the bottom of the seventh and the hosts added three more in the eighth on a three-run, two-out, bases-loaded bloop single by Diego A. Castillo.
The I-Cubs loaded the bases in the ninth but couldn't do any damage on the scoreboard.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Iowa tallied seven hits, each by different players, on Sunday
- The I-Cubs dropped the season-series to St. Paul, 13-11
- On the mound, Riley Thompson turned in his second quality start of the year, going 6.0 innings and giving up three runs (two earned) on eight hits
Iowa will play against Louisville on Tuesday for the first of a six-game series, with first pitch slated for 6:38 p.m. CT at Principal Park. It is the last home series of the season for the I-Cubs. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 8, 2024
- WooSox Win 9-7 in Extra Innings in Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Saints Down I-Cubs with Late Offense in Series Finale - Iowa Cubs
- Leonard, Madris Homer in Slugfest Loss to Indy - Toledo Mud Hens
- Saints Score Seven Runs over Final Three Innings for 9-3 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Sounds Strike out a Dozen in Shutout Win over Stripers - Nashville Sounds
- Seymour's Three Homers Blast Bulls Past Clippers 15-5 - Durham Bulls
- Waldrep's Outstanding Start Wasted as Stripers Lose 1-0 in Finale at Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Palacios Grand Slam Pushes Indians Past Mud Hens in Series Finale, 9-7 - Indianapolis Indians
- Jacksonville Closes out Series with Extra Innings Win over Louisville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bowlan Throws Immaculate Inning in 5-4 Loss - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Lamet Offers Fourth Quality Start in 3-2 Win over Redbirds - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Goodrum's Two Homers Can't Power Tides To Win - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings Tie It Late, But Fall to Worcester in Extras - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Comeback Forces Extra Innings But Mets Lose to RailRiders, 8-7, in 11 Innings on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 9.8 - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Drop Series Finale against Storm Chasers - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Drop Wild Finale to Jumbo Shrimp 9-8 - Louisville Bats
- Knights Roll Past Tides on Sunday, 9-7 - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Go 11 to Top Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs Fall in Series Finale to Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Win Four of Five from Lehigh Valley, 9-3 on Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- September 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Outfielder/First Baseman Billy Cook Selected by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Sanoja Debuts for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Marlins' Weathers Set to Make Rehab Start Sunday for Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB Game Notes - September 8 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 8 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.