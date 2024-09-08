WooSox Win 9-7 in Extra Innings in Rochester
September 8, 2024 - International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Worcester Red Sox (36-26, 71-66) topped the Rochester Red Wings (34-29, 72-64) in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon at Innovative Field by a 9-7 final score.
The Red Wings scored the game's first runs, as Trey Lipscomb doubled home a run in the second, and Robert Hassell III collected an RBI single later in the frame to put Rochester in front 2-0.
The WooSox responded with three runs in the third inning. Kyle Teel drove in Roman Anthony with a single. Vaughn Grissom roped a two-run double to put the WooSox on top 3-2.
In the top of the fourth, the WooSox scored twice. Anthony singled in Dalton Guthrie, and Chase Meidroth hit a sacrifice fly to give the WooSox a 5-2 lead.
Joey Meneses slugged a solo homer to straightaway center field in the bottom of the fourth to make it a 5-3 game.
Rochester tied the game in the sixth with an RBI double from Meneses and a run-scoring single from Meneses.
The WooSox regained the lead in the eighth when Tyler McDonough roped a two-out, go-ahead triple to give Worcester a 6-5 lead.
With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Jack Dunn hit a ground ball up the middle that scored Jackson Cluff and tied the game at six.
In the top of the tenth, the WooSox scored three runs. Jamie Westbrook was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Dalton Guthrie singled in a run, and Eddy Alvarez scored on a wild pitch.
The Red Wings scored a run in the bottom of the tenth, but Wyatt Olds got Hassell to fly out to left field to strand the bases loaded and finish the game.
The WooSox have now taken five out of six from their opponent in three of their last four series. They have won six of their last seven games and 21 of their last 28. They improved to 2-2 in extra innings.
Justin Hagenman started for the WooSox, and the right-hander hurled five innings. Hagenman allowed three runs on five hits, and he struck out seven without walking a batter.
The WooSox will be back in action at Polar Park this Tuesday beginning at 4:05 pm vs. the Syracuse Mets as they start their final homestand of the season. The WooSox will thank their fans all this week and next weekend with their annual "Fan Appreciation Week/Weekend" at Polar Park, presented by Bank of America, from September 10-15. The club will provide more than 1,000 giveaways & gifts (many donated by WooSox corporate partners), special food & merchandise offers, experiences with WooSox players, and much, much more. Please visit woosox.com for more details.
