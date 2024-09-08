SWB Game Notes - September 8

September 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (35-26, 78-57) @ Syracuse Mets (26-35, 72-63)

Game 136 | Road Game 68 | NBT Bank Stadium | Sunday, September 8, 2024 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

LHP Edgar Barclay (7-9, 6.30) vs RHP Brandon Sproat (1-1, 6.75)

SOMETHING SPECIAL- Manager Shelley Duncan said the game last night was one of the top five games he has seen is his lifetime. The 19 runs were the most the team has recorded in a season, compared to the 18 they scored on June 23. Six different players recorded multi-hit games, while eight had multi-RBI contests. It was also the ninth shutout the team has pitched this season.

PLAYOFF PUSH- The RailRiders sit tied for second with three other teams in the second half as they are five games back of Columbus in the International League. Syracuse is fourteen games out of the leader as there are 16 games left to play.

OFFENSE IS OUTSTANDING- The SWB bats have been outstanding this series, boasting the third highest average, .322, on the week. The team has totalled the most runs scored, 52, and the most homers, 15. This is the most long balls the team has hit in a single week.

TOM'S TURN - Tom Pannone has been so impressive since coming over to the RailRiders from the Cubs. With SWB he holds a 1.99 ERA in eight starts. In Triple-A on the season with a 3.53 earned run average in 28 starts. In the International League, he leads in starts, second in innings pitched and earned run average and third in strikeouts.

RUNNING MAN- The RailRiders have reached 200 stolen bases for the first time in franchise history. After the team swiped six this week they have totaled 212, topping last year's 174 total. This is the most in the International League and just 20 behind the league record set by Omaha last year. They also have the second most in Triple-A behind Tacoma's ridiculous 259.

ESCARRA ELECTRIC - JC Escarra had five home runs on the week including four straight games The 29-year-old has now played in 39 games with the RailRiders and still holds a batting average at .305 in Triple-A. He has driven in 29 runs and has scored 31 of his own.

IS BERTI BACK?: Jon Berti has had nine hits in his first four rehab games with the RailRiders, including a homer, with a flow of reaching in eight consecutive at-bats. He also made some really great plays at third and in left. Berti did make an error third when he charged and over ran a ball. He recently played 10 games with Somerset as he tries to return to the New York Yankees. Berti has been on the Injured List since May 25 with a left calf strain. It is his second time on the IL since joining the Yankees in a trade from Miami.

WHO CAN GO?- The RailRiders active roster currently contains nine players that are also on the Yankees 40-man roster. There are four pitchers, including one starter. The team also features five position players who are eligible for a quick call-up, including #1 Prospect Jasson Domínguez and #16 Jorbit Vivas. Oswald Peraza, Ben Rice, and Carlos Narvaez also remain on the big league 40-man.

