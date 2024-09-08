Knights Roll Past Tides on Sunday, 9-7

September 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(NORFOLK, VA) - Down by a score of 7-2 after six innings, the Charlotte Knights scored seven unaswered runs and went on to beat the Norfolk Tides by a score of 9-7 on Sunday afternoon from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. With the win, the Knights earned a six-game series win over the Tides, 4-2.

Charlotte shortstop Colson Montgomery had another solid game at the plate on Sunday. In the top of the third inning, Montgomery extended his hitting streak to seven consecutive games with a solo home run, his 17th of the season. Montgomery also broke a 7-7 tie in the eighth inning with a sacrifice-fly RBI. He finished the day with the home run and two RBI. Over the course of his seven-game hitting streak, the 22-year-old is hitting .367 (11-for-30) with two home runs and four RBI.

The Knights used a big five-run seventh inning en route to the win in Sunday's finale. The five-run frame helped the Knights tie the game at 7-7. Charlotte then added a run in the eighth inning and one more in the ninth inning for the victory. Right fielder Oscar Colás launched his 10th home run of the season, a solo shot in the ninth.

It was a solid day at the plate for designated hitter Mark Payton, who led the team with three RBI on the afternoon. Payton also launched his ninth home run of the season, which now gives him 34 for his Charlotte Knights career. Third baseman Danny Mendick chipped in with two hits on the day for the Knights.

Charlotte LHP Trey McGough (6-1, 2.17) earned the win against his former team. He allowed just one hit and one walk over 0.2 innings pitched. Relievers Nick Padilla (scoreless eighth inning) and RHP Adisyn Coffey (scoreless ninth inning) held the Tides scoreless over the final two innings to shut the door on the finale. Coffey notched his team-leading 10th save of the season.

LHP Jake Eder started the game for Charlotte and allowed six runs on seven hits over four innings in a no decision.

The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before opening a seven-game, five-day homestand at Truist Field on Tuesday night. The homestand, the final one of the 2024 season, will start off with a 6:35 p.m. game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) on Tuesday from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 6:30 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com on Tuesday.

