RailRiders Go 11 to Top Syracuse

September 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Syracuse Mets 8-7 in eleven innings. In the series finale, the RailRiders took an early lead and fought back against a late rally for their fifth win on the week.

For the third straight contest, the RailRiders scored in the first frame. Caleb Durbin legged out a single and with the bases loaded Oswald Peraza sent him home.

In the fourth inning, SWB took charge. Jorbit Vivas, T.J. Rumfield, and Taylor Trammell had three straight singles to load the bases. JC Escarra smashed a grand slam to right for a 5-0 lead. It was his sixth homer on the week, totaling 12 runs driven in.

On the flip side Edgar Barclay was sharp sitting down the first dozen batters he faced. He let up just one run in five innings of work on a pair of hits. Barclay struck out three in his second start of the week.

Syracuse got on the board in the fifth and sixth frames. Newcomer José Azocar notched an RBI single for a 5-1 score. The Mets tacked on two more thanks to four straight hits for a 5-3 score.

The RailRiders took a run back in the next inning. Greg Allen was hit by a pitch and stole two bases to get in scoring position. Jasson Domínguez roped a sacrifice fly to left for Allen to manufacture a run.

In the eighth, Oswald Peraza led off with a knock and stole second. He came home on Rumfield's 66th RBI of the summer. It was 7-3 SWB.

Syracuse fought all the way back in the final frame to tie things up. Carlos Cortes sent a solo shot over the fence in right center off of Anthony Misiewicz. Then Joe Hudson followed with a three-run blast of his own putting the game at seven apiece.

Neither team was able to plate a run in the tenth so the RailRiders saw the 11th inning for just the second time this summer. With Taylor Trammell as the pace-of-play runner, Durbin sent a ground ball to the right side to move him over. Greg Allen notched a sacrifice fly into right and Trammell raced home. It was 8-7 SWB.

Yerry De Los Santos (W, 2-1) got two big outs in the final frame helped by sharp defense. Oddanier Mosqueda (S, 5) entered and recorded a strikeout to end the ball game.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field for the final homestand of the season on Tuesday, September 10th against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. It will be seven games in six days including a doubleheader on Wednesday. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 36-26, 79-57

