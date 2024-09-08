Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 9.8

September 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox (36-26, 71-66) 9, Rochester Red Wings (34-29, 72-64) 7

Sunday, September 8, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL (10): WOR 9, ROC 7

WP: Wyatt Olds (3-1, 6.86)

LP: Rico Garcia (5-3, 4.29)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ¬â¹ ¬â¹9 10 R H E

Worcester 0 0 3 2 0 0 0 1 0 3 9 10 0

Rochester 0 2 0 1 0 6 0 0 1 1 7 9 0

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Temperature: 62°F

Time of Game: 3:12

Attendance: 4,674

HOME RUNS:

ROC - Joey Meneses (7) solo off RHP Jacob Webb in the 4 th (Count: 0-0) to center field

STARTING PITCHERS:

RHP Tyler Stuart (1-1, 7.56) 4.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO, 0 HR, 82/45 (P/S), left down 5-2

RHP Justin Hagenman (4-6, 5.18) 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO, 0 HR, 81/51 (P/S), left up 5-3

ABS CHALLENGES:

ROC - 2-for-3

WOR - 0-for-0

RED WINGS NOTES:

ICE TREY: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB roped an RBI double into left-center field in the second inning this afternoon, and later drove two more runs via a single and a bases-loaded walk...the former University of Tennessee Volunteer ended the night 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored at the plate, and is now hitting .292 (7-for-24) with a .346 on-base percentage through his first seven games of September.

MASHIN' MENESES: 1B JOEY MENESES roped a pair of doubles, and launched his seventh home run of the season with Rochester to finish 3-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored...the homer traveled 444 feet to dead-center field off the batter's eye, the farthest home run by a Red Wing this season...this is the first time Meneses has logged three extra-base hits in a Triple-A game since his International League MVP season in 2018 (5/19 at SYR, with LHV)...

Five of his seven Triple-A homers this season have come at Innovative Field.

KING ROBERT: CF ROBERT HASSELL III recorded his first multi-hit game and drove in his first RBI at the Triple-A level on Sunday afternoon, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles...across 20-day games this season at three different levels, Hassell is hitting .286 (22-for-77) with seven RBI.

WILLING(HAM) & ABLE: RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM fired his 12th consecutive appearance without allowing an earned run this afternoon, retiring all three batters he faced in order in just 13 pitches...this is the longest such streak by a Red Wing pitcher this season, and most since Reed Garrett recorded the same number in 2022 (6/12-8/28).

WOOSOX NOTES:

ROMAN REIGNS: CF ROMAN ANTHONY went 3-for-6 in the game on Sunday afternoon with a double and an RBI... Boston's top prospect collected a hit in all six games of the series, hitting .400 (10-for-25) with three doubles and two RBI as well as posting an OPS of 1.044...

This is his first game with at least three hits since 8/27 against Toledo.

NEXT GAME

Rochester vs. Indianapolis

Tuesday, September 10, 2024

First Pitch: 6:35 p.m.

LHP Andrew Alvarez (4-5, 4.52) vs. TBA

