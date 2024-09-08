Redbirds Drop Series Finale against Storm Chasers

September 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a six-game homestand with a 3-2 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Second baseman Cesar Prieto led the Memphis offense in the loss. The left-handed hitter went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Catcher Gavin Collins went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Starting pitcher Zack Thompson (3-6) allowed three runs on five hits, walked three and struck out four in 5.0 innings. Connor Thomas and Andre Granillo each provided 2.0 scoreless innings in relief. Thomas struck out three of the six batters he faced while Granillo struck out five of seven batters.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tamba Bay Rays) on Tuesday, September 17 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

