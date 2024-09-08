Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 8 vs. Worcester

September 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Worcester Red Sox (35-26, 70-66) vs. Rochester Red Wings (34-28, 72-63)

Sunday, September 8, 2024 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Justin Hagenman (4-6, 5.17) vs. RHP Tyler Stuart (1-1, 6.39)

FLUSHED AWAY: Battling the rain once again, the Rochester Red Wings fell 12-2 to Worcester Saturday night...2B JACKSON CLUFF SS JACK DUNN, and LF JAKE ALU combined for six of the Red Wings seven hits, and the other came off the bat of C BRADY LINDSLY in the ninth...LHP GARVIN ALSTON and RHP TY TICE combined for 4.1 solid innings in relief on the mound...the Red Wings look to get back on track in the series finale, sending RHP TYLER STUART to the mound against WooSox RHP Justin Hagenman.

HOW CLUFF ARE YA: 2B JACKSON CLUFF roped a pair of singles in each of his first two at-bats yesterday, and finished 2-for-4 with a run scored...he has now reached safely in six consecutive games dating back to 8/25 at Lehigh Valley, and carries a .471 batting average (8-for-17) with a .571 on-base percentage over that stretch.

JACKED UP: SS JACK DUNN turned in his 23rd multi-hit game of the season last night, going 2-for-5 with a double...23 multi-hit games is the most among all active Red Wings, and second behind recently promoted INF Darren Baker (33)...

Dunn now carries a .373 on-base percentage, best among qualified Red Wings.

I BID YOU ALU: LF JAKE ALU doubled in the Red Wings second run of the night in the eighth inning yesterday, his 10th double of the season to highlight a 2-for-4 line...he also made his third appearance of the season on the mound, and needed just eight pitches to retire two batters that included his first career strikeout...

Through four games played in the series, Alu is hitting .333 (5-for-15) with a pair of multi-hit performances.

SOGGY SORROWS: Rochester pitching tied a season-high with five home runs allowed (also five on 8/31 at SWB) and 12 walks surrendered last night (also 12 on 7/12 at WOR)...this is the first time since at least 2004 that the Red Wings pitching staff has allowed five home runs while walking at least 10 in a game...Worcester LF Eddy Alvarez also hit three homers in the contest, becoming the first opposing player to do so against Red Wings pitching since Lehigh Valley INF Kody Clemens on 8/10/2023...

This is the first time Rochester has surrendered five home runs at Innovative Field since that same game on 8/10/2023 against Lehigh Valley.

GARVIN 'EM UP: LHP GARVIN ALSTON turned in 3.0 innings last night, allowing just a solo homer with a pair of walks and strikeouts...across three appearances on Saturday with Rochester this season, Alston boasts a 1.69 ERA (1 ER/5.1 IP).

