Lamet Offers Fourth Quality Start in 3-2 Win over Redbirds

September 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







MEMPHIS, TENN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers claimed the series finale over the Memphis Redbirds, with a 3-2 win Sunday at AutoZone Park.

The two teams went back-and-forth in the first half of the fame, but Memphis was first onto the scoreboard, with a run in the second inning on a pair of hits against Omaha starter Dinelson Lamet. The Chasers tied the game briefly in the top of the fourth, on Nate Eaton's 15th home run of the season, a solo shot to left field.

The Redbirds re-claimed the lead over Omaha in the bottom of the fourth, as a walk and double plated one more run for a 2-1 Chasers deficit, but a double play ended the inning and kept the damage at just a run, as Tyler Gentry caught a fly ball for the second out and threw out a tagging Redbirds runner at the plate to end the inning.

Lamet allowed just the two runs, earning his fifth win with Omaha and his fourth quality start, his third straight. He limited the Memphis to two runs on five hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

Omaha took a lead for good in the top of the fifth, as three straight baserunners opened the inning. Cam Devanney singled, then John Rave walked, before Drew Waters doubled in Devanney. Rave crossed home on a sacrifice fly from Nick Loftin and the Chasers took a 3-2 lead, but Waters was tagged trying to advance for a double play.

The Storm Chasers did not get another hit after the go-ahead sacrifice fly, only getting a walk to Nick Pratto in the ninth, but the bullpen shut down Memphis over the final three innings to preserve the one-run advantage.

After Lamet exited following sixth innings of work, Angel Zerpa and Dan Altavilla each worked a scoreless innings in relief before Evan Sisk came on to pitch a 1-2-3 ninth and earn his 13th save of the year.

Omaha turned 4 double plays in the game for the third time this season, while Waters collected two hits in the victorious effort.

After an off day Monday, the Storm Chasers are back in action with the final homestand of the regular season, beginning Tuesday at 12:05 p.m. CT from Werner Park against the Toledo Mud Hens.

