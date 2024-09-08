Bowlan Throws Immaculate Inning in 5-4 Loss
September 8, 2024 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
MEMPHIS, TENN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped a fourth straight game to the Memphis Redbirds with a 5-4 loss Saturday at AutoZone Park.
Memphis jumped in front in the bottom of the first inning and led the entire night, as a walk, double and two wild pitches plated a pair of runs against Anthony Simonelli, serving as the opener in an Omaha bullpen game.
Simonelli allowed just the two runs over 2.0 innings before handing the ball off to Andrew Hoffmann, who offered 3.0 innings of relief. Hoffmann threw a 1-2-3 inning in the third before allowed a pair to score in the fourth and one in the fifth, as the right-hander allowed three runs on four hits and a walk.
Omaha was held scoreless across the first four innings despite six runners on base, as the Chasers grounded into three double plays over those first four frames. The Storm Chasers finally worked onto the board in the fifth inning, as a double and error put two runners on and both Cam Devanney and John Rave drove in runs with a single, at the time cutting the deficit to 4-2 in favor of Memphis.
While the Redbirds added a run in the bottom of the fifth to increase their lead to three runs, Omaha added single runs in the seventh and eighth on solo home runs. Rave's 20th homer of the season cut the score to 5-3 in the seventh, then Nick Pratto's 15th of the year brought the score to 5-4 and the Chasers within a run.
Behind Hoffmann, Memphis native Jonathan Bowlan threw 2.0 perfect innings, including a immaculate inning in the seventh, striking out three batters on nine pitches, just the third immaculate inning by an Omaha pitcher since 2005.
Steven Cruz contributed a 1-2-3 inning in the eighth, combining with Hoffmann and Bowlan to retire the final 10 Memphis hitters of the night.
Despite outhitting the Redbirds 9-5, the Storm Chasers were unable to pull out the win and went down in order in the ninth, the only time Memphis could retire the Storm Chasers side 1-2-3. The game secured a series loss for Omaha, its second straight and just the team's fifth overall in 2024.
Omaha will try and salvage the series Sunday, September 8 at 1:05 p.m., with right-hander Dinelson Lamet starting the series finale in Memphis for the Storm Chasers.
