Bisons Win Four of Five from Lehigh Valley, 9-3 on Sunday

September 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons pounded out 12 more hits on Sunday afternoon in their 9-3 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Sahlen Field.

The Bisons were able to win four out of five games against their International League East Division rivals, and eight of the 17 total meetings played against Lehigh Valley this season.

The IronPigs scored first with a run in the top of the opening inning. Scott Kingery led off the game with a leadoff double to right field. He advanced to third on a bunt single by Marcus Lee Sang and scored on a fielder's choice by Carlos De La Cruz for a 1-0 Lehigh Valley lead.

Buffalo answered right back with a run of their own in the bottom of the first. Jonatan Clase tied the score 1-1 after hitting a one-out double for the team's first hit. Alan Roden was able to drive him in with an RBI base hit to right field that extended his hitting streak to eight games. Roden's 41st run driven in at Triple-A tied the game 1-1 after an inning.

The Bisons were able to enjoy their first lead of the afternoon thanks to three runs in the bottom of the third inning. All three runs came after two outs on back-to-back strikeouts by IronPigs starter Tyler Phillips. Roden was able to draw a walk and scored, along with Josh Kasevich, on a Will Robertson two-run double for a 3-1 advantage..

Robertson also scored after Orelvis Martinez hit an RBI double down the left field line that extended the lead to 4-1 for Buffalo.

Trenton Wallace worked the first four innings for the Bisons in his lone start in the series. The left hander went four innings, scattering four hits and allowing one run. Wallace recorded six strikeouts while allowing three walks. Paolo Espino came out of the bullpen in relief after being activated to the Buffalo roster prior to the game on Sunday.

Matt Kroon was able to cut into the Bisons' lead with a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning. His 11th home run of the season was a one out solo homer off of Espino that made the score 4-2 Buffalo. Mason Fluharty would take over on the mound two batters later after Espino was able to induce a fly ball out of Kingery.

However, a ground rule double in the bottom of the inning restored Buffalo's three-run advantage over the IronPigs. Martinez scored after Michael Turconi hit the RBI double that bounced into the Bisons' bullpen. Damiano Palmegiani scored from third base on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning that ballooned the lead to 6-2 for the Bisons.

Emmanuel Ramirez made his Bisons' debut after being claimed off of waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays earlier in the week. The right hander faced just three batters in an inning of relief. He struck out Carlos De La Cruz to end the inning. The Bisons added another run on a Kasevich single to center field for a 7-2 advantage.

Lehigh Valley was able to answer back with a run in the top of the eighth on Kroon's RBI base hit with two out to score Trevor Schwecke from second base. The run against Brandon Eisert trimmed Buffalo's lead to 7-3 in the eighth.

The Bisons added two more runs in the bottom of the inning thanks to Roden and Kasevich. Roden's RBI groundout scored Turconi, while Kasevich's second straight RBI single scored Steward Berroa. It extended Buffalo's lead to 9-3 going to the ninth inning.

Buffalo will now travel to Gwinnett for the final road trip of the season. Their six-game series will open up on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. from Coolray Field

