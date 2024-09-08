Goodrum's Two Homers Can't Power Tides To Win

September 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, VA --- The Norfolk Tides (62-76, 26-37) fell to the Charlotte Knights (63-71, 30-30), 9-7, on Sunday at Harbor Park. The Tides drop the series, 4-2, and split the season series with Charlotte, 12-12.

Norfolk dominated the first part of the game, scoring six runs in the first three innings. Niko Goodrum blasted a three-run homer to get things started in the first inning. In the second, Hudson Haskin blasted a solo homer, his fourth of the season. Goodrum blasted another one in the third, a two-run shot, to complete the six runs.

Charlotte would slowly crawl back. They scored two runs in the third, highlighted by a solo home run by Colson Montgomery. Norfolk would get one of those runs back in the sixth inning after scoring on a wild pitch to make it 7-2.

The Knights scored five runs in the in seventh, getting an RBI double by Canann Smith-Njigba and a two-run homer by Mark Payton. They scrated across two more runs on a bases-loaded walk and a passed ball to make it 7-7.

In the eighth, Charlotte took their first lead on a sacrifice fly by Montgomery. Oscar Colas belted his 10th home run of the season to cap the 9-7 victory for the Knights.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.