Goodrum's Two Homers Can't Power Tides To Win
September 8, 2024 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, VA --- The Norfolk Tides (62-76, 26-37) fell to the Charlotte Knights (63-71, 30-30), 9-7, on Sunday at Harbor Park. The Tides drop the series, 4-2, and split the season series with Charlotte, 12-12.
Norfolk dominated the first part of the game, scoring six runs in the first three innings. Niko Goodrum blasted a three-run homer to get things started in the first inning. In the second, Hudson Haskin blasted a solo homer, his fourth of the season. Goodrum blasted another one in the third, a two-run shot, to complete the six runs.
Charlotte would slowly crawl back. They scored two runs in the third, highlighted by a solo home run by Colson Montgomery. Norfolk would get one of those runs back in the sixth inning after scoring on a wild pitch to make it 7-2.
The Knights scored five runs in the in seventh, getting an RBI double by Canann Smith-Njigba and a two-run homer by Mark Payton. They scrated across two more runs on a bases-loaded walk and a passed ball to make it 7-7.
In the eighth, Charlotte took their first lead on a sacrifice fly by Montgomery. Oscar Colas belted his 10th home run of the season to cap the 9-7 victory for the Knights.
