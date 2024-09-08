Outfielder/First Baseman Billy Cook Selected by Pittsburgh
September 8, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today selected the contract of outfielder/first baseman Billy Cook, their No. 24 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He will be the fourth member of the 2024 Indianapolis Indians to make his major league debut this season, following right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes, catcher Grant Koch and southpaw Brady Feigl.
Cook, 25, began the season in Baltimore's farm system with Triple-A Norfolk, where he had two stints (70 games) sandwich a brief assignment to Double-A Bowie (15 games) before being traded to Pittsburgh on July 30 in exchange for right-handed pitcher Patrick Reilly. In 30 games with Indianapolis, he hit .276 (29-for-105) with 19 runs, seven doubles, five home runs, 21 RBI and nine stolen bases, which is tied for seventh-most in the International League since his Indians' debut on Aug. 3.
The Layton, Utah native's time with Indianapolis was defined by a series of big home runs, two coming in his last two Triple-A games. All five of his home runs came with runners on base, including a pair of grand slams that made him the first Indians batter to hit multiple in a season since Josh Bell in 2016.
Cook hit .278 (102-for-367) with 22 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 64 RBI and 21 stolen bases in 100 combined games between Norfolk and Indianapolis. He ranks eighth among IL leaders in on-base percentage (.377) and OPS (.862) and ninth in slugging percentage (.485).
Cook was originally selected by Baltimore in the 10th round (287th overall) of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft out of Pepperdine (Malibu, Calif.) University.
Indianapolis' first-time callups are presented by Franciscan Health.
