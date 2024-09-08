Waldrep's Outstanding Start Wasted as Stripers Lose 1-0 in Finale at Nashville
September 8, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Hurston Waldrep scattered five hits and allowed one run over 6.0 innings on Sunday afternoon, but that run was enough to beat him as the Gwinnett Stripers (33-30) were one-hit in a 1-0 loss to the Nashville Sounds (35-26) at First Horizon Park.
Decisive Plays: Gwinnett's lone hit came in the first inning, a two-out single by Drake Baldwin off Chad Patrick (W, 13-1). Waldrep (L, 1-2) had a no-hitter in-tact through 4.2 innings and a shutout through 5.2 frames but allowed a two-out RBI single to Tyler Black to give Nashville a 1-0 lead in the sixth. Allan Winans followed Waldrep with 2.0 perfect innings to keep the Stripers down 1-0 in the ninth. Alejo Lopez worked a four-pitch leadoff walk from Kevin Herget (S, 4), but a fielder's choice and double play ended the game.
Key Contributors: Waldrep turned in his second quality start with the Stripers despite the loss (6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO). Baldwin went 1-for-4 with the single. For Nashville, Patrick logged 6.0 innings (1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 SO) for the victory. Black went 1-for-3 with the game-winning RBI.
Noteworthy: The Stripers are on a season-long 17-inning scoring drought, having not scored since Baldwin's first-inning homer on Saturday night. The one hit was a season low for the Gwinnett offense, which was shut out for the sixth time this year. Andrew Velazquez went 0-for-3, snapping his 12-game hitting streak.
Next Game (Tuesday, September 10): Gwinnett vs. Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. It's Coolray T-Shirt Tuesday at Coolray Field, as the first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a T-Shirt shirsey of current Atlanta Braves' third base coach and former Gwinnett manager and player Matt Tuiasosopo.
