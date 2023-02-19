Ontario Reign Wins in Overtime

February 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







Storyline: Martin Chromiak netted the game-winning goal in overtime to cap off a late third period comeback and give the Ontario Reign (28-17-2-1) a 4-3 win over the San Diego Gulls (14-35-0-0) on Saturday night at Pechanga Arena. With the victory, Ontario finished a perfect 4-0-0 in their four contests in San Diego during the 2022-23 regular season.

Chromiak's winner was his second goal of the game, while Lias Andersson also scored two goals for the Reign in the victory and continues to lead the team with 23 tallies on the year. TJ Tynan assisted on three of Ontario's four goals to hit the 60-point mark for the season in the win.

Date: February 18, 2023

Venue: Pechanga Arena - San Diego, CA

Box Score

Photos

Full Recap & Postgame Quotes

Highlights

Three Stars -

1. Martin Chromiak (ONT)

2. Rocco Grimaldi (SD)

3. Michael Del Zotto (SD)

W: Matt Villalta

L: Gage Alexander

Next Game: Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at Coachella Valley Firebirds | 3:00 PM PST | Acrisure Arena

