Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs

February 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (22-18-5-4; 53 pts.) vs. Rockford IceHogs (24-17-4-4; 56 pts.)

The Iowa Wild host the Rockford IceHogs Sunday at 3 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena in the 10th meeting between the two clubs this season. Iowa trails Rockford by three points for fourth place in the Central Division.

CLOSE CONTESTS

The Iowa Wild and Rockford IceHogs have played nine times this season, with seven of those contests going to overtime. Iowa has won three games in overtime and two in shootouts, while Rockford has won one game in overtime and another in a shootout. Both the Wild and IceHogs took their regulation wins by three-goal margins.

DOUBLE DIGITS

- Marco Rossi became the sixth Wild player to record 10 or more goals this season on Friday

- Sammy Walker, Adam Beckman, Nic Petan, Nick Swaney, and Steven Fogarty each have double digit goal totals this season

- Eight Iowa players scored 10 or more goals in 2021-22

- Rockford also has six players with double digit goal totals this season

HEAD-TO-HEAD

- Marco Rossi leads Iowa skaters with 11 points (3-8=11) in eight games against Rockford

- Rossi has 21 career points (6-15=21) against the IceHogs in 17 games

- Turner Ottenbreit is a team-leading plus-8 versus the IceHogs this season

- Steven Fogarty leads Iowa in goals (6) against the IceHogs

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.