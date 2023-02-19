Monsters Late Scoring Leads to 3-2 Win over Wolves

CHICAGO - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Chicago Wolves 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 22-21-3-2 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Chicago's Malte Stromwall scored the lone goal of the first period at 13:35 making it 1-0 Chicago going into the first intermission. Joona Luoto scored late in the middle frame on a breakaway at 19:04 pushing the score to 1-1 after 40 minutes. Cleveland struck first in the final frame courtesy of Roman Ahcan's goal at 5:29 off assists from Robbie Payne and Jake Christiansen and was followed by Josh Dunne's empty net goal at 17:32 with helpers from Payne and Luoto. Chicago's Jamieson Rees scored late in the period at 18:27 but fell short pushing the final score to 3-2 Monsters.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 22 saves for the win while Chicago's Zachary Sawchenkostopped 12 shots in defeat.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 2 - - 3

CHI 1 0 1 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 15 0/2 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

CHI 24 0/3 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Cajan W 22 2 8-7-2

CHI Sawchenko L 12 3 10-15-1-1

Cleveland Record: 22-21-3-2, 5th North Division

Chicago Record: 19-23-3-2, 7th Central Division

