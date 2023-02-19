Monsters Late Scoring Leads to 3-2 Win over Wolves
February 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CHICAGO - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Chicago Wolves 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 22-21-3-2 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Chicago's Malte Stromwall scored the lone goal of the first period at 13:35 making it 1-0 Chicago going into the first intermission. Joona Luoto scored late in the middle frame on a breakaway at 19:04 pushing the score to 1-1 after 40 minutes. Cleveland struck first in the final frame courtesy of Roman Ahcan's goal at 5:29 off assists from Robbie Payne and Jake Christiansen and was followed by Josh Dunne's empty net goal at 17:32 with helpers from Payne and Luoto. Chicago's Jamieson Rees scored late in the period at 18:27 but fell short pushing the final score to 3-2 Monsters.
Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 22 saves for the win while Chicago's Zachary Sawchenkostopped 12 shots in defeat.
The Monsters face off against the Utica Comets on Wednesday, February 22, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 2 - - 3
CHI 1 0 1 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 15 0/2 3/3 6 min / 3 inf
CHI 24 0/3 2/2 4 min / 2 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Cajan W 22 2 8-7-2
CHI Sawchenko L 12 3 10-15-1-1
Cleveland Record: 22-21-3-2, 5th North Division
Chicago Record: 19-23-3-2, 7th Central Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2023
- Cooley Shines as Ads Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bridgeport scores twice in the first period; Skarek makes 30 saves - Bridgeport Islanders
- Sikura's Hat Trick Propels Hogs Past Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears End Road Trip Finale with 3-2 Shootout Loss to Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Rockford Edges Iowa 5-3 - Iowa Wild
- Blumel Blasts Overtime Winner for Stars in Milwaukee - Texas Stars
- Monsters Late Scoring Leads to 3-2 Win over Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Fall to Crunch in Overtime in Weekend Finale - Rochester Americans
- Checkers Tie Game Late, Get Shootout Win against Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolves Fall to Monsters 3-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Fall in Tight Contest to Islanders, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds 3-2 - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Edge Amerks, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Hoelscher, Hofer Lead Gutsy T-Birds to Win at Providence - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Gulls' Drew Suspended Two Games - AHL
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign Ryan Bednard to PTO - Abbotsford Canucks
- Capitals Recall McIlrath, Loan Snively to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Dallas Loans Karlstrom and Olofsson to Texas - Texas Stars
- Game #52 - Henderson Silver Knights at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Toronto Marlies Host Utica Comets in Family Day Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- Wranglers Open Second Level Seating for Sunday Matchup with Colorado - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Search for Revenge against Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 4 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders End the Weekend in Wilkes-Barre - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs and Wild Tangle for 10th Time - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Return Home Saturday with 3-2 Win Over Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Outlast Canucks, 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Ontario Reign Wins in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- San Diego Loses in Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Canucks Can't Come Back From Third Period Surge, Fall To Barracuda 4-3 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Defeated by Roadrunners, 3-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Nylander, Puustinen Reach 20 Goals in Shootout Loss - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.