Wranglers Open Second Level Seating for Sunday Matchup with Colorado
February 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers announce today, due to high ticket demand and a limited amount of lower bowl seats remaining for tonight's Wranglers game against the Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche AHL affiliate), sections on the east side of the second level at the Scotiabank Saddledome have been opened and made available for fans to purchase tickets.
The Wranglers and Eagles square-off at 6:00pm MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Fans can purchase tickets to see the Wranglers live at www.calgarywranglers.com/tickets.
