Amerks Fall to Crunch in Overtime in Weekend Finale
February 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans (23-20-3-1) forced overtime to earn one point against the Syracuse Crunch (23-18-3-4) but were unable to complete the comeback as fell 3-2 in the extra frame in the weekend finale Sunday at The Blue Cross Arena.
The game, which marked Rochester's final contest of a three-in-three weekend, was also the eighth game of the season between the intrastate rivals. The Amerks, who went 1-1-1-0 on the weekend, have earned at least one point in six of the eight games in the head-to-head series with the Crunch.
Forward Vinnie Hinostroza scored his fifth goal of the season and third against Syracuse from Sean Malone while Jiri Kulich notched his 12th. Anders Bjork and Isak Rosen both recorded an assist on Kulich's marker.
Goaltender Michael Houser (5-5-1) made consecutive starts at home for the first time since making three straight starts between May 14-16 to close out the condensed 2020-21 season. Over his last three appearances, Houser, who made 26 saves, has posted a 2-0-1 record.
Alex Barré-Boulet tallied his team-leading 20th multi-point effort as he registered a goal and an assist while Shawn Element and Darren Raddysh, who scored the game-winner, completed the scoring for Syracuse. Goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 29-of-31 shots to record back-to-back wins on the weekend.
Facing a 2-1 deficit in the final four minutes of regulation, the Amerks pressed to even the game.
Kulich scooped up a loose puck inside the Rochester zone and sprinted through the center of the ice. As he reached the far blueline, he handed the puck to Rosen and continued towards the net. Rosen dished a one-time feed for Bjork and Kulich swept the loose rebound behind Lagace.
With the goal, Kulich has tallied 10 points (5+5) over his last 10 outings dating back to Jan. 25, while Bjork has 13 points (4+9) in his last 19 games. Rosen has logged 11 points on four goals and seven assists over his previous 16 outings.
Kulich's tally with 2:53 remaining in the third period sent the game to overtime, but the Crunch took the 3-2 win as Raddysh finished off a feed from Barré-Boulet 3:06 into the extra frame.
During the opening period, Syracuse drew a high-sticking penalty to earn its second power-play of the stanza.
On the infraction, Gage Goncalves had the puck inside the right point before sending a shot-pass in-between the face-off dots. As the puck reached his stick, Felix Robert steered it to Element along the goal-line. Element was initially denied but made good on his second attempt to notch his ninth of the campaign.
Rochester went into the intermission trailing by a goal but countered back 4:26 into the second period when Hinostroza completely fooled an unsuspecting Lagace with a snipe to the upper corner of the net following a clean face-off win by Malone.
Four minutes after Rochester tied the contest, Syracuse responded to reclaim its lead at the 8:15 mark of the second period.
Tracking down a loose puck along the boards to the left of Houser, Simon Ryfors slid a pass atop the zone for Philippe Myers to hammer a slapshot towards the cage. The Amerks netminder appeared to absorb the shot, however, the puck slipped out for Barré-Boulet to push across the line.
Kulich tied the score at two late in the third period before Raddysh netted the game-winner in overtime.
The Amerks begin their second straight weekend of three games in as many nights on Friday, Feb. 24 when they welcome the Laval Rocket back to The Blue Cross Arena. All the action from the 7:05 p.m. contest will be carried on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.
Storyline Stripes:
Tonight was the 11th game this season decided beyond regulation for Rochester, which is 6-3 in overtime and 1-1 in the shootout ... With the lone assist on Vinnie Hinostroza's goal, Sean Malone has totaled six points (2+4) in eight games during the month of February ... After appearing in his 100th professional game yesterday in Toronto, Brandon Biro skated in his 100th game as an Amerk this afternoon.
Goal Scorers
SYR: S. Element (9), A. Barré-Boulet (16), D. Raddysh (13)
ROC: V. Hinostroza (5), J. Kulich (12)
Goaltenders
SYR: M. Lagace - 29/31 (W)
ROC: M. Houser - 26/29 (OTL)
Shots
SYR: 29
ROC: 31
Special Teams
SYR: PP (1/4) | PK (3/3)
ROC: PP (0/3) | PK (3/4)
Three Stars
1. SYR - D. Raddysh
2. SYR - M. Lagace
3. ROC - M. Houser
Video Center
GAME HIGHLIGHTS:https://youtu.be/_JyTg6gr0fI
SETH APPERT POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/waY-NXf4_Zg
MICHAEL HOUSER POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/2DoF9RFVYtk
BRANDON BIRO POST-GAME:https://youtu.be/SaKxIXi489k
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2023
- Cooley Shines as Ads Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bridgeport scores twice in the first period; Skarek makes 30 saves - Bridgeport Islanders
- Sikura's Hat Trick Propels Hogs Past Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears End Road Trip Finale with 3-2 Shootout Loss to Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Rockford Edges Iowa 5-3 - Iowa Wild
- Blumel Blasts Overtime Winner for Stars in Milwaukee - Texas Stars
- Monsters Late Scoring Leads to 3-2 Win over Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Fall to Crunch in Overtime in Weekend Finale - Rochester Americans
- Checkers Tie Game Late, Get Shootout Win against Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolves Fall to Monsters 3-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Fall in Tight Contest to Islanders, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds 3-2 - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Edge Amerks, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Hoelscher, Hofer Lead Gutsy T-Birds to Win at Providence - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Gulls' Drew Suspended Two Games - AHL
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign Ryan Bednard to PTO - Abbotsford Canucks
- Capitals Recall McIlrath, Loan Snively to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Dallas Loans Karlstrom and Olofsson to Texas - Texas Stars
- Game #52 - Henderson Silver Knights at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Toronto Marlies Host Utica Comets in Family Day Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- Wranglers Open Second Level Seating for Sunday Matchup with Colorado - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Search for Revenge against Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 4 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders End the Weekend in Wilkes-Barre - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs and Wild Tangle for 10th Time - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Return Home Saturday with 3-2 Win Over Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Outlast Canucks, 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Ontario Reign Wins in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- San Diego Loses in Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Canucks Can't Come Back From Third Period Surge, Fall To Barracuda 4-3 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Defeated by Roadrunners, 3-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Nylander, Puustinen Reach 20 Goals in Shootout Loss - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Amerks Fall to Crunch in Overtime in Weekend Finale
- Amerks Drop Rematch with Marlies North of the Border
- Five Unanswered Goals Send Amerks Past First-Place Marlies
- Amerks Come Up Short In Cleveland
- Kids Day Game Presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program Set for Sunday, February 19