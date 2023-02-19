Abbotsford Canucks Sign Ryan Bednard to PTO

February 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed goaltender Ryan Bednard to a professional try out agreement.

Bednard, 25, joins Abbotsford from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL, where he has posted an 18-6-2 record over 26 games. He began the 2022-23 season with Wheeling (ECHL) before being traded to Greenville on Dec. 9. Bednard currently ranks tied for second among ECHL goaltenders this season in wins (20) while ranking tied for seventh in save percentage (.921).

The 6'5, 207-pound goaltender is skating in his fifth professional season. He has amassed a 64-43-14 record over 124 career ECHL regular season games with nine shutouts, a .911 save percentage and a 2.75 goals-against average. During the 2020-21 ECHL season, he received ECHL goaltender of the week honours on four separate occasions.

A former seventh-round pick (206th overall) of the Florida Panthers in 2015, Bednard has also played 11 AHL games between Springfield, Syracuse and Hershey, posting a 5-5-0 record with one shutout, a .900 save percentage and a 3.23 goals-against average.

A native of Macomb, Michigan, Bednard played three NCAA seasons with Bowling Green State University and received Third Team All-Star honours by the WCHA conference during his junior year in 2018-19.

Ryan Johnson also announced today that the Canucks have subsequently released goaltender Raphaël Audet from his amateur try out agreement.

