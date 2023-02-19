Game #52 - Henderson Silver Knights at Tucson Roadrunners

February 19, 2023/in Game Previews & Recaps/by Jimmy Peebles

4:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: Stephen Hiff (56) Alex Lepkowski (74)

Linespersons: Shawn Oliver (56) Kirsten Welsh (10)

The Tucson Roadrunners and Henderson Silver Knights will face off on Sunday for the second contest of their two-game weekend series from the Tucson Arena. The Roadrunners are seeking their sixth-straight win on home ice dating back to January 24, while Henderson will look to snap a six-game winless streak. The game marks the last outing in Tucson this year for the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights, with the eighth and final matchup of the season series between the Roadrunners and Silver Knights scheduled for Wednesday, April 5 in Henderson.

Three Things

1) Tucson took the series opener on Saturday by a final score of 3-2 after having led for the final 35 minutes of regulation. Henderson opened the scoring 5:53 into the contest to take an early 1-0 lead before the Roadrunners and goaltender Ivan Prosvetov held them scoreless for the next 46:41. After evening the score at 1-1 in the first period, the Roadrunners took their first lead of the contest 5:00 into the middle frame with a power-play goal by Ben McCartney. Tucson outshot the Silver Knights 17 to three during the second period Saturday, matching their season best shot differential in a period of 14, which was last done in the opening 20 minutes on Wednesday, January 25, when they fired off 20 shots in the compared to six by the Chicago Wolves. The eventual 4-1 victory over Chicago was the second contest in the Roadrunners current five-game winning streak at home.

2) Roadrunners defenseman Vlad Kolyachonok tallied a pair of assists in Saturday's series opener against the Silver Knights for his first multiple-point performance of the season. The 21-year-old has notched four points (1g 3a) in as many outings and is a point away from matching his point total from last year at 14 (2g 12a). A Tucson defenseman factored into all three of their goals on Saturday, as blue-liner Devante Stephens put the Roadrunners on the board with his second score of the season 9:30 into the first period. Stephens is tied for second on the team with forward Adam Cracknell as a plus-nine, which trails only fellow defenseman Ronald Knot at plus-13.

3) Sunday's series finale is Kids Day Presented by Stantec, with all Kids 12 and under admitted for free with a paying adult at the Tucson Arena Box Office. Kids will also receive a free Roadrunners Workbook courtesy of Stantec that features puzzles, games, and facts about the game of hockey. Tucson Captain Adam Cracknell will also appear in video messages during the game with hints and tips for completing items in their workbooks. The fun continues after the game, as fans are invited to participate in a Postgame Open Skate with a free skate rental for all ages and select Roadrunners players appearing on the ice. The festivities are a continuation of the Roadrunners Kids Weekend, after total of 5,071 fans came to the Tucson Arena Saturday night for a Youth Jersey Giveaway and a 3-2 Roadrunners win in the series opener against Henderson.

What's The Word?

"Guys were emotionally engaged, physically engaged, and I thought we played a very strong game. We obviously put up a lot of shots, and did a good job of staying out of the box. There was a lot of good from a lot of guys on the team."

Roadrunners forward Adam Cracknell on what to take from Tucson's 3-2 victory over the Silver Knights on Saturday. Cracknell scored the game-winning goal in the series opener for his 16th tally of the season.

Number to Know

21 - The number of combined points recorded by Tucson's forward line of Mike Carcone Adam Cracknell, and Hudson Elynuik over their last five home contests. Carcone leads the trio and the entire team during that span with two goals and seven assists for nine total points since the Roadrunners 5-1 win over the Chicago Wolves on January 24. Cracknell lit the lamp with 4:54 gone by in the third period on Saturday for the eventual game-winning goal over Henderson, with Elynuik recording an assist on the score. Carcone enters Sunday still atop the American Hockey League in total scoring with 63 points (23g 40a) and a two-point lead over the next closest player, while Elynuik has set new career highs for assists (14) and total points (19).

We're Doing It Live

Tonight's game will broadcast live on AHLtv, as well as on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jimmy Peebles, before Adrian Denny has all the action from the Tucson Arena.

