Dallas Loans Karlstrom and Olofsson to Texas

February 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forwards Fredrik Karlstrom and Fredrik Olofsson to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Karlstrom, 25, has appeared in two games for Dallas this season, going scoreless with a +1 rating and two shots on goal. He made his season debut on Feb. 17 at Minnesota.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound forward has skated in five career NHL games, all with the Stars. He made his NHL debut on April 21, 2022 at Calgary and recorded his first career NHL point (0-1--1) on the same night.

Karlstrom was selected by Dallas in the third round (90th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Olofsson, 26, has four points (1-3--4) in 14 games for Dallas this season. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 27, 2022 at Nashville and tallied his first career NHL goal (1-0--1) on Dec. 31, 2022 vs. San Jose, which also marked his first career game-winning goal.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward was originally selected by Chicago in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and signed a one-year contract with Dallas on May 18, 2022.

