Gulls' Drew Suspended Two Games
February 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that San Diego Gulls forward Hunter Drewhas been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Ontario on Feb. 18.
Drew will miss San Diego's games today (Feb. 19) vs. Bakersfield and Tuesday (Feb. 21) at Bakersfield.
