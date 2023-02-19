Gulls' Drew Suspended Two Games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that San Diego Gulls forward Hunter Drewhas been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Ontario on Feb. 18.

Drew will miss San Diego's games today (Feb. 19) vs. Bakersfield and Tuesday (Feb. 21) at Bakersfield.

