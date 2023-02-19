Capitals Recall McIlrath, Loan Snively to Bears
February 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Dylan McIlrath and loaned forward Joe Snively to the Bears. The announcements were made by Washington senior vice president Brian MacLellan.
McIlrath, 30, made his Washington debut on Thursday versus the Florida Panthers. He has ten assists in 44 games this season for Hershey, serving as the club's captain. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native is in his second season with Hershey, posting 10 points (4g, 6a) over 74 games in 2021-22, and also collecting 99 penalty minutes.
He's appeared in 67 career NHL games with the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Detroit Red Wings, and Capitals scoring five points (3g, 2a) and registering 121 penalty minutes. McIlrath was selected in the first round (10th overall) by the New York Rangers in the 2010 NHL Draft.
Snively, 27, has collected eight points (5g, 3a) in 13 games with the Bears this season. Snively recorded 38 points (15g, 23a) in 35 games with Hershey in 2021-22 and ranked third on the team in points and fourth in goals.
With Washington, Snively has scored three points (1g, 2a ) over eight games this season. The Herndon, Virginia, native became the first Virginia-born player to play for the Capitals in franchise history last season.
Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as the Bears visit the Charlotte Checkers today at 4 p.m. The game airs on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and AHLTV..
