Hogs and Wild Tangle for 10th Time

Des Moines, Iowa - The Rockford IceHogs take on the Iowa Wild today at Wells Fargo Arena at 3 p.m. Today's contest is the 10th head-to-head meeting between the Central Division adversaries this season.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 24-17-4-4, 56 points (4th, Central Division)

Iowa: 22-18-5-4, 53 points (5th, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Rockford forward Luke Philp (15G, 17A) ranks third for the Hogs with 32 points, and all-star forward David Gust (22G, 25A) paces the team in goals and points.

Iowa is led by rookie forward Sammy Walker (21G, 19A) who leads the Wild in goals and points. Defenseman Joe Hicketts ranks second on the Wild with 35 points and leads the team with 31 assists.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs topped the first place Texas Stars 3-2 in overtime on Friday night. Forward Luke Philp tallied in the first period, and forward David Gust scored in the second period. After a scoreless third period, defenseman Alex Vlasic netted the overtime winner 45 seconds into the extra period. Dylan Wells turned in an impressive night, marking 37 saves on 39 Texas shots.

Obsessed With Overtime

After Friday night's 3-2 overtime victory against the Stars, Rockford picked up its seventh extra time win of the season. The IceHogs have played 19 overtime contests, the most in the AHL, and earned the most extra hockey wins this season. The Hogs have totaled 30 points in extras this season, and Iowa trails Rockford with 16 overtimes games and 23 points.

All's Wells That Ends Wells

Goaltender Dylan Wells impressed on Friday night in his first start since Jan. 21, turning away 37 of Texas' 39 shots. Wells has a 9-5-1-0 record this season and a 3.02 goals-against average. With a .901 save percentage, Wells has 393 saves through 16 games. The fourth-year pro has caught fire at times this season including a seven-game unbeaten stretch from Nov. 25 to Jan. 13.

Top Of The Line

Rockford's top three offensive leaders earned points in Friday night's overtime winner against Texas. Ranking third for the Hogs, Luke Philp scored his 15th goal of the season, David Gust tallied his team-leading 22nd goal on the campaign, and Lukas Reichel notched his team-leading 28th assist on the game-winning overtime goal.

Vlasic's No Big Dill

Rookie defenseman Alex Vlasic registered his second tally of the season with the overtime game-winning goal against the Stars on Friday night. Vlasic's first goal came on the Hogs' Nov. 19 4-3 overtime win against the Chicago Wolves. With eight assists, Vlasic has totaled 10 points on the campaign.

Tangled Up

With only two contests ending in regulation, the season series between the Hogs and Wild has concluded in overtime or a shootout seven times this season, and Iowa had won each battle until the weekend series at the BMO Center on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4. The IceHogs scooped up a 3-2 shootout win on Feb. 3 and snatched a 3-2 overtime win on Feb. 4, marking Rockford's first series sweep of their division rival.

Hammy's Birthday Party

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

46-35-11-5

