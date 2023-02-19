Cooley Shines as Ads Earn Point in OT Loss
February 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Devin Cooley stopped 46 shots in regulation and overtime to help the Admirals earn a point in a 3-2 OT loss to Texas on Sunday afternoon in front of a season-high 9,018 fans at Panther Arena.
The game was the team's annual charity game where $3 from every ticket sold went back to Children's Wisconsin, which resulted in an over $27,000 donation.
The loss snapped Milwaukee's six-game winning streak but gave them at least a point in 11 of their past 12 games. The Ads and Stars are now tied atop the Central Division standings with 64 points.
Kiefer Sherwood gave the Admirals a 1-0 lead with his second goal in as many nights 10:36 mark of the opening stanza. Luke Evangelista took the boards on the half-wall and pass to Zach Sanford, who was all alone on the goal line. He drove up towards the slot and then found a crashing Sherwood who beat Texas goalie Remi Poirier.
Texas would tie the game up late in the second when Riley Damiani intercepted a clearing pass in the Ads zone and barely snuck the puck by the glove of Devin Cooley.
The Admirals grabbed the lead back at the 5:55 mark of the third period when Michael McCarron deflected a Keaton Thompson shot and by Poirier.
However, the Stars pulled back to even again courtesy of Tanner Kero's 12th goal of the season with 10:50 to go in the game, setting the stage for overtime where Matej Blumel scored the game-winner with just 33 seconds to play.
The Admirals hit the road now for a pair of games in Winnipeg next week against the Manitoba Moose beginning Thursday, February 23rd at 7 pm. The Ads next home game is a UWM/Baird School Day Game with a special 10:30 am start on Wednesday, March 1st.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2023
- Cooley Shines as Ads Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bridgeport scores twice in the first period; Skarek makes 30 saves - Bridgeport Islanders
- Sikura's Hat Trick Propels Hogs Past Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears End Road Trip Finale with 3-2 Shootout Loss to Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Rockford Edges Iowa 5-3 - Iowa Wild
- Blumel Blasts Overtime Winner for Stars in Milwaukee - Texas Stars
- Monsters Late Scoring Leads to 3-2 Win over Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Fall to Crunch in Overtime in Weekend Finale - Rochester Americans
- Checkers Tie Game Late, Get Shootout Win against Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolves Fall to Monsters 3-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Fall in Tight Contest to Islanders, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds 3-2 - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Edge Amerks, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Hoelscher, Hofer Lead Gutsy T-Birds to Win at Providence - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Gulls' Drew Suspended Two Games - AHL
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign Ryan Bednard to PTO - Abbotsford Canucks
- Capitals Recall McIlrath, Loan Snively to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Dallas Loans Karlstrom and Olofsson to Texas - Texas Stars
- Game #52 - Henderson Silver Knights at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Toronto Marlies Host Utica Comets in Family Day Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- Wranglers Open Second Level Seating for Sunday Matchup with Colorado - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Search for Revenge against Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 4 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders End the Weekend in Wilkes-Barre - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs and Wild Tangle for 10th Time - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Return Home Saturday with 3-2 Win Over Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Outlast Canucks, 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Ontario Reign Wins in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- San Diego Loses in Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Canucks Can't Come Back From Third Period Surge, Fall To Barracuda 4-3 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Defeated by Roadrunners, 3-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Nylander, Puustinen Reach 20 Goals in Shootout Loss - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.