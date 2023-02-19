Hoelscher, Hofer Lead Gutsy T-Birds to Win at Providence
February 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (25-18-2-4) battled their way to a well-earned 3-2 win over the Providence Bruins (30-10-8-2) on Sunday afternoon at Amica Mutual Pavilion.
Just like Friday's affair, Joel Hofer was a busy goaltender for Springfield, as the Bruins unleashed 19 shots in the first 20 minutes of play. It wasn't until their 17th that they found the back of the net, though, as Georgii Merkulov finally solved Hofer with a bar-down wrist shot at 17:23 to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead into the intermission.
The T-Birds offense warmed as the period went along, but the sticks were stymied on a pair of great chances. First, newcomer Adam Gaudette had a mini-breakaway in tight, but his rising backhander clanged off the crossbar. Then Will Bitten had a seemingly open net on a rebound at the edge of the crease, but Bruins netminder Kyle Keyser sprawled out to make a sparkling save to preserve his team's 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.
Springfield's power play finally solved Keyser at 5:43 of the second when Brady Lyle patiently found a shooting lane from center point position and floated a shot in behind Keyser to tie the game, 1-1. It was Lyle's career-high 30th point of the season. Matthew Peca picked up an assist to extend his personal point streak to eight games.
Exactly three minutes later, an innocent-looking rush saw Mitchell Hoelscher surprise Keyser with a blocker-side wrist shot, and Springfield had its first lead of the day, 2-1.
With Springfield defending the lead late in the period, a giveaway to Justin Brazeau at point-blank range allowed the big Bruins winger to beat Hofer and tie the game, 2-2, with 1:24 left in the middle period, and the game would go to the third tied.
For a sixth time in seven meetings, one goal would be the margin of victory, and Hoelscher played the hero role for Springfield, taking a magnificent home-run pass from Matt Kessel and beating Keyser under the legs on a breakaway to give the T-Birds the lead for good, 3-2, at 5:34 of the third. It was Hoelscher's first multi-goal game of his young AHL career.
Hofer, who had allowed six goals on Friday night, bounced back with a marvelous 35-save performance, including a perfect 12-for-12 showing in the final period, to earn his 18th win of the year.
The T-Birds now return to the Thunderdome for three games on home ice next week, beginning with a 7:05 p.m. rivalry matchup with Hartford on Wednesday night.
