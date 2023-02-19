Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 4 p.m.

(Charlotte, NC) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they conclude a three-game road trip with the second of two weekend games against the Charlotte Checkers.

Hershey Bears (31-12-5-1) at Charlotte Checkers (28-17-2-2)

February 19, 2023 | 4 p.m. | Game 50 | Bojangles Coliseum

Referees: Stan Szczurek (#73), Jack Young (#24)

Linespersons: Brandon Grillo (#79), Ken Radolinski (#13)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Capitals Radio Network

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 3:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears and Checkers met on Saturday, with Hershey taking the first meeting of the weekend by a 6-3 score. Ethen Frank scored a power-play goal to give Hershey a 1-0 lead at 14:11 of the first period. The Checkers tied the game with a goal from Logan Hutsko at 13:15 of the second period, but Mike Vecchione deflected a point shot from Connor McMichael for another power-play goal at 15:58 to put Hershey ahead 2-1. Henrik Borgstrom scored at 2:20 of the third to extend the lead to a pair of goals, but the Checkers responded with a goal at 4-on-4 from Riley Nash at 3:38. Mike Sgarbossa then scored on a delayed penalty at 17:16, but Charlotte pulled Alex Lyon and Lucas Carlsson converted with the extra man at 18:19. The Checkers again pulled Lyon twice, but in both instances Hershey got empty-net goals from Vecchione (18:43) and McMichael (19:15). Vecchione, Sgarbossa, and McMichael each finished the night with three points, while Zach Fucale got his 15th win of the season with 22 saves.

QUEST TO QUIET THE QUEEN CITY:

Saturday's victory was Hershey's first win at Bojangles Coliseum since Oct. 23, 2021, a 2-1 overtime win. Hershey had previously gone winless over its last four visits to Charlotte, with a record of 0-3-1-0 during that span. The win was also Hershey's first victory in regulation since Oct. 20, 2018, a 2-0 triumph. The Bears are seeking their first set of back-to-back wins at Charlotte since the Checkers moved to the Atlantic Division in 2017-18; Hershey last achieved consecutive wins on the road against Charlotte by going 5-0-0-0 between Jan. 11, 2012 to Dec. 20, 2017.

HOT MIKE:

Hershey forward Mike Sgarbossa potted three points last night (1g, 2a) for his team-leading 13th multipoint game of the season. For Sgarbossa, his tally last night was his fourth game-winning goal of the season, which ties a career-high, set during the 2019-20 season with the Bears. Sgarbossa now has 44 points (17g, 27a), which is tied for the second most points he's had in a season, a mark he established twice, with Lake Erie in 2012-13 and San Diego in 2015-16. The veteran center has 27 career points (11g, 16a) in 29 career games versus the Checkers.

THE STROME EFFECT:

Hershey forward Matt Strome dressed in last night's victory, skating in his first game since Jan. 25 at Lehigh Valley, and only his third game in 2023. Even though Strome has just tallied a single assist on the season, Hershey owns an impressive 19-4-2-0 record when the Mississauga, Ontario native is in the lineup. A noted penalty killer, when Strome gets a sweater, the Bears have an 84% success rate (63-for-75) on the penalty kill, a mark that would rank in the top-five in the AHL.

BEARS BITES:

Henrik Borgstrom had a goal last night for Hershey, striking for his first tally since Jan. 13 versus Springfield...Mike Vecchione's three-point night yesterday gives him seven points (3g, 4a) in five outings versus the Checkers this season, the most of any player in the season series... The Bears are 20-2-3-0 when they do not surrender a power play goal, including an impressive 11-2-1-0 on the road this season.

