Silver Knights Defeated by Roadrunners, 3-2

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Tucson Roadrunners, 3-2, at Tucson Arena on Saturday evening.

Byron Froese, assisted by Gemel Smith and Maxim Marushev, put Henderson on the board first. It marks this first point by Smith as a Silver Knight.

Stephens would then tie it up for the Roadrunners late in the first.

McCartney and Cracknell both extended the lead, each notching a goal in the second and third periods, respectively.

Gage Quinney brought the Silver Knights back within one with a power-play goal midway through the third period. Both Lukas Cormier and Sheldon Rempal assisted on the goal. It marked Quinney's 20th goal of the season, a team-leading total.

Although goaltender Jiri Patera was excellent in net, stopping 36 of 39 shots on goal, the Silver Knights came up short in regulation.

