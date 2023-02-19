Silver Knights Drop Second of Back-To-Back to Roadrunners

The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated by the Tucson Roadrunners, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon. It marked their second loss of the back-to-back against Tucson.

Sheldon Rempal opened the scoring for the game with an unassisted goal. He pickpocketed the Tucson roadrunner in the trapezoid, then fired in a shot to put the Knights up 1-0.

Lukas Cormier then extended the lead to 2-0 about halfway through the first period. Assisted by Pavel Dorofeyev and Sakari Manninen, he buried a wrister for his second point in as many games against the Roadrunners.

Carcone snapped his pointless streak a few minutes later in the first to bring Tucson within one. Kelemen tied it up for the Roadrunners early in the second to make it a 2-2 game.

Elynuik gave Tucson their first lead of the game with just five minutes left in the third period, putting them up 3-2.

Goaltender Michale Hutchinson stopped 23 of 26 shots on goal, but the Silver Knights fell in regulation for the second half of their back-to-back.

