Barracuda Outlast Canucks, 4-3

Abbotsford, BC - The San Jose Barracuda (20-25-0-4) scored three times in the third period on Saturday night at the Abbotsford Centre, including two goals from C.J. Suess, claiming a 4-3 come-from-behind win over the Abbotsford Canucks (29-17-2-2).

In the first, Abbotsford opened the scoring when Wyatt Kalynuk (4) snapped a right-point shot over the glove of Strauss Mann at 10:11. But at 17:08, Danil Gushchin found Andrew Agozzino (17) with a breakaway seam-pass and the captain would level the score with a forehand-to-backhand move on Spencer Martin.

In the second, the Barracuda killed of three Canucks power plays and even denied an Abbotsford penalty shot, keeping the game tied at 1-1 after 40 minutes.

In the third, Agozzino was called for slashing just 22 seconds into the period, and Nils Hoglander would give the Canucks back their lead by tipping a Jack Rathbone shot in. Danila Klimovich was then called for interference, and while on its first power play, William Eklund (15) swiped in a Kyle Criscuolo net-drive. Just 17 seconds later, Suess (6) would give the Cuda a 3-2 lead in the exact spot that Eklund had just scored. On it second power play of the period, Suess would one-time a Thomas Bordeleau feed home from the high-slot, just six seconds into the PP to give SJ a 4-2 advantage. Klimovich (11) scored at 9:41 but Mann would make the final 11 saves to pick up the 4-3 victory.

Mann (4-3-0) has now won back-to-back games, making a career-high 36 saves. Martin (1-2-0) suffered the loss, allowing four goals on 26 shots.

The Barracuda continue its four-game road trip on Monday against the Abbotsford Canucks (2 p.m.) and return back home to Tech CU Arena on March 3 to take on the the Ontario Reign. For tickets and more info about upcoming promotions and specials, visit sjbarracuda.com.

