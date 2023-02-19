Toronto Marlies Host Utica Comets in Family Day Matchup

The Toronto Marlies host the Utica Comets on Monday afternoon in their Family Day game at Scotiabank Arena. This will be the fifth of six matchups between the two clubs this season.

The two teams last met on February 15th where the Marlies won 2-1. Toronto has currently won all the four previous matchups.

Toronto heads into Monday's game with a 5-1 win over the Rochester Americans on Saturday, improving to 34-13-2-1 on the season. While Utica is coming off a high-scoring 8-5 loss to the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, falling to a 23-19-5-2 record. Currently both teams sit at the top of the North division standings with Toronto in first and Utica close behind in second place.

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Bobby McMann who has eight goals through his last seven games, and Logan Shaw who sits fourth overall in points (17-40-57) in the AHL. On the Comets side, Graeme Clarke leads the way with 38 points (17G, 21A).

Puck drop is at 3:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app, TSN, and AHLTV.

