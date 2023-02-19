Bridgeport scores twice in the first period; Skarek makes 30 saves

WILKES-BARRE, Penn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (22-19-7-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, scored twice in the first period and got clutch goaltending from Jakub Skarek after that in a 2-1 win against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (21-21-2-5) at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Sunday.

Ruslan Iskhakov (one goal, one assist) and Otto Koivula (two assists) each had multiple points, while Chris Terry collected his 16th goal of the season just 39 seconds into the game. Skarek (8-11-3) made 30 saves for his second win this weekend.

The Islanders improved to 3-2-0-0 against the Penguins this season and finished their three-game schedule in Wilkes-Barre 2-1-0-0. It was a three-game weekend sweep for Bridgeport with victories against Hartford and Springfield as well.

Bridgeport beat Penguins goaltender Tommy Nappier (0-1-0) twice on 10 shots in the opening eight minutes and never looked back. Following an early save from Skarek on one end, Terry grabbed Koivula's cross-ice pass through the left circle in transition and tucked home Bridgeport's quickest goal to start a game this season, just 39 seconds in.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton answered at the 5:55 mark when Alex Nylander converted his team-leading 21st goal, which came on the power play to make it 1-1. Reece Newkirk was assessed a high-sticking minor and on the ensuing advantage, Nylander gave the Penguins their seventh power-play goal in the last five games, helped by Filip Hallander and Mitch Reinke.

Iskhakov's eventual game winner came less than three minutes later on a rebound in the low slot. Samuel Bolduc corralled Koivula's pass at the point and ripped a heavy wrist shot that Nappier turned back, but Iskhakov went blocker side on the rebound for his 11th goal of the season and seventh point in three games this weekend (two goals, five assists).

Skarek made six saves in the first period, eight in the second, and 16 more in the third to shut down Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and backstop the victory. Reinke had a potential game-tying goal get called back due to contact in the crease between Skarek and another Penguins player.

The Islanders went 0-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the kill.

Bridgeport remains sixth in the Atlantic Division standings with 52 points in 49 contests, three points behind fifth-place Lehigh Valley with one game in hand.

Next Time Out: The Islanders open a season-long, six-game homestand on Thursday with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Belleville Senators at Total Mortgage Arena. It's the first of two "Dollar Days," featuring select $1 16 oz. canned beers and $1 Hummel-brand hot dogs through the end of the second intermission. The game can be seen via AHLTV.com or heard on the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network starting with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

