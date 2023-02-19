San Diego Loses in Overtime

POSTGAME NOTES

San Diego - 3 vs Ontario - 4 (OT)

Feb. 18, 2023

Pechanga Arena San Diego

Box Score: San Diego - 3 vs Ontario - 4 (OT)

Postgame Interview Links:

Head Coach Roy Sommer | Hunter Drew

The San Diego Gulls fell 4-3 in overtime to the Ontario Reign tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego, bringing their overall record to 14-35-1-0 and 7-17-1-0 at home. The Gulls earned standings points in their last three home games, posting a 2-0-1-0 record in San Diego since Feb. 10.

Rocco Grimaldi recorded the third hat trick of his American Hockey League career (last: Jan. 22, 2022 w/MIL at GR), also earning back-to-back multi-goal games for the second time in his career (last: two goals on Jan. 25, 2017 w/SA vs RFD and two goals on Jan. 27, 2017 w/SA vs ONT). The right wing owns five goals in his last two games, maintaining the lead among Gulls skaters in goals (24) and points (49), while ranking second in assists (25).

Michael Del Zotto tallied a trio of assists in the win (0-3=3), registering a career-high for assists earned in a single AHL game. It also marks Del Zotto's third multi-point effort and 14th assist in a Gulls sweater, ranking him second among San Diego blueliners.

Chase De Leo earned an assist, posting 2-1=3 points in his last two contests.

Pavol Regenda also added a helper for 2-1=3 points in his last four games, while Jacob Perreault notched his ninth assist of the season.

Gage Alexander made 16 saves on 20 shots in the loss.

The Gulls complete their weekend series tomorrow, Feb. 19, against the Bakersfield Condors at Pechanga Arena San Diego (5 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Forward Hunter Drew

On the loss to Ontario

Yeah, we're very excited about that. It's hard to get mad as a coach, I feel like, after a game like that and as a player, it's hard to be upset. I think we played really well. You know, those are our true colors right there. I think if we play like that every night, we're gonna have a chance to win.

On getting back Chase De Leo

It's huge. I played with him for a couple of years before and, even then, he's a good teammate, a good guy and a hell of a player. So having him back just lifts the group, like you said. I'm proud of him, just for how hard he's worked to get back and love to see him out there.

On the team finding offensive success

Shooting pucks. I think when you move the puck and you shoot the puck, you give yourself a chance to win. It sounds silly, it sounds cliche, but the quicker you move it and the quicker you can get it on net, the more you create. I think that's what we were doing tonight.

On tomorrow's game against Bakersfield

I think we just keep going. Keep your foot on the gas. It's a quick turnaround; afternoon game tomorrow. We'll push hard tomorrow. That's obviously a beatable team tomorrow, and I think we're gonna win.

Head Coach Roy Sommer

On the loss to Ontario

It was one of the better games we played all year. The fans that came were treated to a pretty good hockey game. The return of (Gulls captain Chase) De Leo in the lineup made a big impact on the way we played and just our overall game performance. I mean, at one point we were outshooting them almost 2-to-1. A team that's, you know, won a lot more games than we have that knows how to win, and we just couldn't close it out.

On the return of Chase De Leo

I thought it was huge, just him being in there. I mean, he was involved in almost every scoring chance we had tonight. A guy that humps up and down the ice and makes positive plays. He's a positive guy in the room. You know, something we've been missing all year.

On Rocco Grimaldi's hat-trick performance

He was good, especially those two guys together (Grimaldi and Chase De Leo). Kind of a special bunch to watch. The fans that get to see those guys play. Who knows how much longer we're going to have them, but they're a joy to watch, especially standing behind the bench. They make plays, they're on top of pucks. Just a lot of fun to watch.

On Gage Alexander's performance

He was good. He made saves when he had to. Kind of a bad rebound that he gave up for the (game-tying goal), but again, we didn't defend it properly. We should have turned around and taken the guys stick. It was kind of a tap in off it. Overall, he played a pretty strong game for us.

On playing Bakersfield tomorrow

Hopefully we play the same way we did tonight. That team, they're in Coachella tonight, so both teams were playing. So, we'll see what we get. I think if we play the way we played tonight, we'll get a win.

