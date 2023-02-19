Penguins Fall in Tight Contest to Islanders, 2-1

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins narrowly lost to the Bridgeport Islanders, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

All three of the game's goals were contained in the first period. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (21-21-2-5) came close to tying the game at different points in all three frames, but ended up dropping a pivotal decision to its division foe.

Bridgeport wasted no time getting on the board, scoring 39 seconds into the game. Chris Terry received a backdoor pass and slipped it past Tommy Nappier for the day's first goal.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton responded with a power-play goal by Alex Nylander. Nylander's team-leading 21st tally of the season arrived at 5:55 of the first period, as he walked out from below the goal line and tucked the puck through Jakub Škarek's equipment.

Ruslan Iskhakov put the Islanders back ahead at 8:27, depositing a rebound while the two teams were skating at four-on-four.

The Penguins appeared to pull even, 2-2, when Mitch Reinke unloaded a slap shot to back of the net midway through the opening frame. However, the referee was quick to wave off the tally, deeming that there was contact with Škarek prior to the puck going in.

Neither team could muster any offense through the rest of regulation. Bridgeport survived a late surge from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and scurried away with the win.

Nappier recorded 27 saves while making his first start of the season for the Penguins, while Škarek posted 30 stops for the Isles.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is back on home ice Wednesday, Feb. 22 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Game time for the Penguins and Phantoms is 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

