Penguins Fall in Tight Contest to Islanders, 2-1
February 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins narrowly lost to the Bridgeport Islanders, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
All three of the game's goals were contained in the first period. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (21-21-2-5) came close to tying the game at different points in all three frames, but ended up dropping a pivotal decision to its division foe.
Bridgeport wasted no time getting on the board, scoring 39 seconds into the game. Chris Terry received a backdoor pass and slipped it past Tommy Nappier for the day's first goal.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton responded with a power-play goal by Alex Nylander. Nylander's team-leading 21st tally of the season arrived at 5:55 of the first period, as he walked out from below the goal line and tucked the puck through Jakub Škarek's equipment.
Ruslan Iskhakov put the Islanders back ahead at 8:27, depositing a rebound while the two teams were skating at four-on-four.
The Penguins appeared to pull even, 2-2, when Mitch Reinke unloaded a slap shot to back of the net midway through the opening frame. However, the referee was quick to wave off the tally, deeming that there was contact with Škarek prior to the puck going in.
Neither team could muster any offense through the rest of regulation. Bridgeport survived a late surge from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and scurried away with the win.
Nappier recorded 27 saves while making his first start of the season for the Penguins, while Škarek posted 30 stops for the Isles.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is back on home ice Wednesday, Feb. 22 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Game time for the Penguins and Phantoms is 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2023
- Wolves Fall to Monsters 3-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Fall in Tight Contest to Islanders, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds 3-2 - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Edge Amerks, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Hoelscher, Hofer Lead Gutsy T-Birds to Win at Providence - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Gulls' Drew Suspended Two Games - AHL
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign Ryan Bednard to PTO - Abbotsford Canucks
- Capitals Recall McIlrath, Loan Snively to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Dallas Loans Karlstrom and Olofsson to Texas - Texas Stars
- Game #52 - Henderson Silver Knights at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Toronto Marlies Host Utica Comets in Family Day Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- Wranglers Open Second Level Seating for Sunday Matchup with Colorado - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Search for Revenge against Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 4 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders End the Weekend in Wilkes-Barre - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs and Wild Tangle for 10th Time - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Return Home Saturday with 3-2 Win Over Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Outlast Canucks, 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Ontario Reign Wins in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- San Diego Loses in Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Canucks Can't Come Back From Third Period Surge, Fall To Barracuda 4-3 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Defeated by Roadrunners, 3-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Nylander, Puustinen Reach 20 Goals in Shootout Loss - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.