On Deck at the Vic: Negro Leagues Week and Indianapolis ABCs Jersey Auction

June 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians open a homestand tonight at Victory Field against the Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The two teams are scheduled to play seven games in six days through Sunday, June 25, with an afternoon doubleheader set for Wednesday, June 21. Today through Saturday for Negro Leagues Week, the Indians will wear Indianapolis ABCs jerseys and caps while the Clippers sport Columbus Blue Birds jerseys.

Tuesday, June 20 - Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg, Negro Leagues Week and Indianapolis ABCs Jersey Auction presented by Hoosier Lottery and Indiana Civil Rights Commission

Fans can load up on their favorite ballpark snacks with hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack® and popcorn all available for one buck at concessions.

The Indians are paying tribute to the rich history of the Negro Leagues in Indianapolis by wearing Indianapolis ABCs jerseys and caps. The ABCs jersey auction begins when gates open and continues until the end of the seventh inning of the game played on Saturday, June 24. Text VICTORY to 79230 to bid. The Clippers will join the Indians in honoring the Negro Leagues by wearing Columbus Blue Birds jerseys.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Wednesday, June 21 - Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial, Negro Leagues Week and Indianapolis ABCs Jersey Auction presented by Hoosier Lottery and Indiana Civil Rights Commission

Baseball under the sun. Cut out of the office early with a business lunch or "off-site" meeting and enjoy an afternoon doubleheader. Both games are scheduled as 7-inning affairs. The Indians and Clippers will wear their ABCs and Blue Birds jerseys in the first game of the twin bill. Text VICTORY to 79230 to bid.

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | Game 1 First Pitch: 1:05 PM | Game 2 First Pitch: 30 minutes after Game 1 ends

Thursday, June 22 - Thirsty Thursday'Â¢ presented by Sun King Brewery, Negro Leagues Week and Indianapolis ABCs Jersey Auction presented by Hoosier Lottery and Indiana Civil Rights Commission, Circle City Night

The best drink specials in Indy happen on Thirsty Thursday'Â¢ at Victory Field, where $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic drafts and $5 premium and craft drafts are available. DJ Lockstar will perform before and during the game from outside the Elements Financial Club. On the field, the Indians and Clippers will wear ABCs and Blue Birds jerseys. Text VICTORY to 79230 to bid.

The Shop will be printing limited-edition Indianapolis ABCs-inspired Circle City Baseball Club shirts near the Standings & Lineup Board behind Section 109. The shirts will also be available at the Center Field merchandise stand.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Friday, June 23 - Friday Fireworks presented by FOX59, Negro Leagues Week and Indianapolis ABCs Jersey Auction presented by Hoosier Lottery and Indiana Civil Rights Commission

Bring the family and have a blast with a ballgame and postgame fireworks. During the game, the Indians and Clippers will wear ABCs and Blue Birds jerseys. Text VICTORY to 79230 to bid.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Saturday, June 24 - Negro Leagues Week and Indianapolis ABCs Jersey Auction presented by Hoosier Lottery and Indiana Civil Rights Commission

The Indians and Clippers will wear ABCs and Blue Birds jerseys for a final time in the series. The ABCs jersey auction closes at the end of the seventh inning. Text VICTORY to 79230 to bid.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Sunday, June 25 - Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer, Knot Hole Kids Club Giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air

Every Sunday, all children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch with price of admission.

Knot Hole Kids Club members may pick up the June Rowdie baseball giveaway at a table near the Standings & Lineup Board behind Section 109 while supplies last. Knot Hole members must have their membership card to redeem. This is the last chance to receive the June Knot Hole giveaway this season. At the table, Knot Hole members who pre-registered for Catch on the Field can pick up their wristband as well. The postgame catch will take place after Knot Hole members run the bases.

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Single-game tickets are available along with group and premium reservations. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.